Dining Alliance Announces Strategic Partnership with Southeastern Paper Group

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dining Alliance, the nation's largest Group Purchasing Organization for independent restaurants, today announced an enhanced partnership with Southeastern Paper Group, a third-generation family and veteran-owned business headquartered in Spartanburg, SC. Dining Alliance will offer CashBack rebates on 165,000 contracted items to SEPG's customers. SEPG provides food service supplies, facility maintenance solutions, and industrial packaging products across seven states throughout the southeastern United States.

"This represents a huge opportunity for SEPG's valued customers to earn rebates on not only the paper and disposables products that they get from SEPG, but on all of the items they purchase from all of their vendors," said Ben Westmoreland, Director of Sales at Southeastern Paper Group. "These are troubling times for restaurants," Westmoreland added, "and it's important to us that we do as much as we can to help our valued customers succeed."

"These partnerships allow Dining Alliance to extend our reach and fulfill our mission of helping independent restaurants succeed," says Dining Alliance President, Tina Davie Donahue. "Paper and disposables are playing an increasingly important role as restaurants earn more of their revenue through off-premise dining. We view this as a crucial area to offer savings to our members."

SEPG clients who are interested in taking advantage of Dining Alliance's free cost savings and CashBack programs can register in minutes by visiting https://www.diningalliance.com/sepg

About Dining Alliance

Dining Alliance is the largest group purchasing organization for independent restaurants in the United States and a founding member of Buyers Edge Platform, a Digital Procurement Network for the foodservice industry. Dining Alliance pools the buying power of independent restaurants, then uses that volume to negotiate deals and terms with manufacturers and distributors to help member restaurants get the best prices available in their markets. Buyers Edge Platform serves stakeholders throughout the foodservice industry with GPO services, procurement technology and supply chain consulting. To learn more, visit diningalliance.com or www.buyersedgeplatform.com.

About Southeastern Paper Group

Southeastern Paper Group, a third-generation family and veteran-owned business headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, has served the southeastern United States since 1969 as a distributor of facility supplies, food service disposables, and industrial packaging equipment and materials. With expanding national capabilities, SEPG employs almost 500 employees, operates seven warehouse facilities, and proudly offers more than 25,000 stocked products to businesses across the region. Visit SEPG.com to learn more.

