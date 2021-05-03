Dining Alliance Partners with S&W Wholesale Foods

WALTHAM, Mass., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Wholesale Foods, the leading independently owned and operated Louisiana-based broadline distributor, has partnered with Dining Alliance, the nation's largest Group Purchasing Organization for independent restaurants, to offer a wide variety of cost-savings services and technologies to their respective clients. S&W Wholesale Foods is a faith-based company that treats its customers as family. S&W specializes in distribution of all the food and food related products to their local independent and regional multi-unit customers.

"S&W is known for service reliability and being the champion of the independent restaurant operator and the values and services provided by Dining Alliance have made a positive impact on their customers bottom line," says Paul Spalitta, President at S&W Wholesale Foods. "We at S&W are on the move and dedicated to growth, by leveraging our partnership with Dining Alliance, we now offer even greater value and additional support to our new and current customers.

"This partnership allows Dining Alliance to extend our reach and fulfill our mission of helping independent restaurants succeed," says Dining Alliance President, Tina Davie Donahue. "When top distributors like S&W Wholesale Foods partner with Dining Alliance, it can provide a huge benefit to restaurant operators – which in turn is lucrative for all parties involved."

S&W services Family Dining, Donut Shop, Coffee Shops, Sandwich Shops, Mediterranean Cuisine, Dining/Entertainment, Tex-Mex, Italian, and Seafood restaurants, as well as Meal Prep operators throughout southeast Louisiana and parts of the Mississippi Gulf coast.

About Dining Alliance

Dining Alliance is the largest group purchasing organization for independent restaurants in the United States and a founding member of Buyers Edge Platform, a Digital Procurement Network for the foodservice industry. Dining Alliance pools the buying power of independent restaurants, then uses that volume to negotiate deals and terms with manufacturers and distributors to help member restaurants get the best prices available in their markets. Buyers Edge Platform acquires and process billions of dollars of purchasing data every year across the restaurant, healthcare, casino, hospitality, higher education, institutional, and entertainment segments. To learn more, visit DiningAlliance.com or BuyersEdgePlatform.com.

About S&W Wholesale Foods

S&W Wholesale Foods is a family owned and operated foodservice distributor located in Southeast Louisiana, providing services to independent and local multi-unit restaurant chains. To learn more, visit S-WFoods.com.

