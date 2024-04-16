Dining Out For Life® San Diego Returns on April 25, 2024

Dine Out to Give Back and benefit HIV services across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego LGBT Community Center (The Center) is excited to announce the return of Dining Out For Life® San Diego (DOFLSD) on Thursday, April 25, 2024. This annual culinary event brings together food enthusiasts, community members, and local restaurants in support of vital HIV and AIDS services and prevention programs across San Diego County. The Center invites the community to dine out at participating locations. A minimum of 25% of sales, and at some sites, up to 100%, is donated to HIV services across the county!

Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 25, 2024, and join us for an unforgettable evening of delicious meals, camaraderie, and making a difference.

Funds raised during Dining Out For Life® San Diego directly support HIV services and prevention programs. From medical care to mental health support, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life for members of our community.

How It Works

Dine Out: On April 25th, dine at any of the participating DOFLSD locations. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee, desserts, or drinks, your participation means you will be supporting our cause.

Give Back: A portion of the proceeds from your meal will be HIV and AIDS services and prevention programs, reaching more organizations this year. Every bite counts!

"Every year, Dining Out For Life® San Diego brings our community together in a celebration of joy, generosity, and support," said Cara Dessert, CEO, The San Diego LGBT Community Center. "It's more than just a day of great food; it's a statement of love: that we stand with those affected by HIV/AIDS in San Diego. We invite everyone to join us in this day of community joy, giving back, and standing with our HIV community."

Can't make it? You can still contribute by raising funds and awareness through our Fundraising with Friends initiative.

For a list of participating restaurants and more information, visit Dining Out For Life® San Diego at thecentersd.org/dofl.

Media contact:

Gus Hernandez

415-271-5961

[email protected]

SOURCE San Diego LGBT Community Center