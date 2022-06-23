Dining Out Market | Rise in the Number of Restaurants Worldwide to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the global dining-out industry is the increase of restaurants across the globe. The expansion of the global dining-out sector will be fueled by the popularity of chef-driven restaurant franchises. More and more professionally trained chefs and celebrity chefs are focusing on utilizing the expansion opportunities offered by fast-casual formats and franchising, which has resulted in an increase in chef-driven dining-out establishments. Additionally, chefs with formal training offer increasingly creative menus and exclusive dishes to satiate the palates of the expanding taste- and health-conscious Millennials.

However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge market growth.

The dining out market report is segmented by Type (restaurants and drinking establishments) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will account for 46% of market growth. The largest dining-out market in APAC is China. This region's market will grow less quickly than the markets in any other region. Over the projection period, the expansion of the dining-out market in APAC would be aided by the increase of restaurants globally.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:



Brinker International Inc.



Chick-fil-A Inc.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.



Del Taco Restaurants Inc.



Doctors Associates LLC



Dominos Pizza Inc.



Godfathers Pizza Inc.



Inspire Brands Inc.



Jack in the Box Inc.



Jollibee Foods Corp.

Dining Out Market Segmentation

The restaurant sector's market share will expand significantly. QSRs and full-service restaurants are both included in this segment. In contrast to quick-service restaurants (QSRs), full-service restaurants are sit-down establishments where food is delivered right to the customer's table. The segment will grow during the projection period as a result of factors like the rise in full-service eateries and the addition of new foods to menus.

Type

Restaurants



Drinking Establishments

Geographic Landscape

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Dining Out Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 52.96% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.83 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 172.02 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, Canada, Japan, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Brinker International Inc., Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Godfathers Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc. , and Jollibee Foods Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Restaurant market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Drinking establishments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Drinking establishments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Drinking establishments - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brinker International Inc.

Exhibit 43: Brinker International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Brinker International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Brinker International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Brinker International Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Chick-fil-A Inc.

Exhibit 47: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Exhibit 50: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Exhibit 55: Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Doctors Associates LLC

Exhibit 59: Doctors Associates LLC - Overview



Exhibit 60: Doctors Associates LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Doctors Associates LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Dominos Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 62: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Dominos Pizza Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Godfathers Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 67: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 70: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Jack in the Box Inc.

Exhibit 74: Jack in the Box Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Jack in the Box Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Jack in the Box Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Jack in the Box Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Jollibee Foods Corp.

Exhibit 78: Jollibee Foods Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Jollibee Foods Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Jollibee Foods Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

