Dining Rooms 2022 - Ballard Designs Banquettes Create Must-Haves in Home Dining Trends

The home décor retailer and online tastemaker shares THE secret for creating elevated dining room experiences this year…Banquettes are not just for the kitchen anymore!

ATLANTA, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs, eclectic furnishings and décor company, today announces new style options to improve the home dining room space.

Many American homes are finally regaining normal aspects of life post pandemic, and 92% of families plan to continue or increase at-home dining, according to Acosta research.

Ballard Designs Rosalind banquette merges the trends of casual, rattan bench seating with neutral tones and chic style. Ballard Designs banquettes are customizable and bring gorgeous yet comfortable formal design to the dining room. Enjoy green velvet furnishing or change cover fabrics and cushions to create a unique and personal look and style.

So what are the 2022 trends for families looking to refresh their newly rediscovered dining rooms?

Leather or cord upholstery

All white or bold colors

Upholstered banquettes

Round dining tables

Sustainable design

Statement pieces (i.e. accent fur rugs & sculptural shapes such as curved dining benches, etc.)

Ballard Design's secret to integrating these trends into the 2022 dining room is banquettes. With a little design inspiration, a new dining room for family fun and friendly conversations is just a banquette away!

According to Ballard SVP Merchandising & Design Skye Wescott, "Banquettes are versatile pieces that add more seating for friends and family without sacrificing style or comfortability. It's easier to fit more people in a nook with a banquette rather than all chairs, and they create an elevated-yet-cozy feel."

Wescott adds, "We encourage our customers to customize by changing the cushion or cover fabric and adding throw pillows to evolve their look."

Customization options are endless with Ballard's wide range of fabric choices as well as banquette styles like these:

Trendy wicker and rattan

Straight or corner benches. *Corner benches are the perfect solution for a round dining table or small spaces.

Sectional options for flexibility

300+ custom fabric options – including performance fabrics

Ballard recommends new dining seating pieces to refresh any home from their wide selection of quality options.

