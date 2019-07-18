Dining with a View: OpenTable Reveals 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer at its peak, diners are seeking awe-inspiring backdrops to elevate their dining experiences. Today, OpenTable , the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKNG) is making it easy to find the perfect restaurant view with the unveil of its annual 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2019. Featuring breathtaking scenery from coast to coast, the restaurants featured on the list offer the perfect vista for any occasion.

From majestic park scenery at Tavern on the Green in New York, New York, to epic ocean views at Mama's Fish House in Paia, Hawaii, this year's list features winning restaurants in 24 states and Washington, D.C. - all offering picturesque sights. This year, California remains the top honoree with 24 restaurants, followed by Florida with 15 winners and New York with six. Other notable states that span this year's list include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin as well as Washington, D.C.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate summer travel season than with this list of restaurants with some of the nation's most stunning vistas," said Caroline Potter, OpenTable's Chief Dining Officer. "Whether you're a local or a traveler, these winning spots are a terrific way to soak up a city's charms while dining on delicious fare."

OpenTable's list of the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants for 2019 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "scenic views" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/most-scenic-restaurants-us-2019 .

100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America

71Above - Los Angeles, California

Altius - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Beach House Restaurant - Kauai - Koloa, Hawaii

Bertrand at Mister A's - San Diego, California

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard - Canton, Ohio

Blue Ridge - Asheville, North Carolina

Boat House Waterfront Dining - Tiverton, Rhode Island

The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Bon Appetit - Dunedin, Florida

Bygone - Baltimore, Maryland

Carrol's Creek Cafe - Annapolis, Maryland

Catch LA - West Hollywood, California

Cecconi's Dumbo - Brooklyn, New York

Chart House - Multiple Locations

Chicago Cut Steakhouse - Chicago, Illinois

Coast Guard House - Narragansett, Rhode Island

Coasterra - San Diego, California

Columbia Restaurant - SandKey - Clearwater, Florida

The Crow's Nest - Venice, Florida

Dauphin's - Mobile, Alabama

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse - Multiple Locations

Departure Restaurant and Lounge - Portland, Oregon

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill - Longboat Key, Florida

Eiffel Tower - Las Vegas, Nevada

El Five - Denver, Colorado

EPIC Steak - San Francisco, California

Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington D.C.

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck - Dallas, Texas

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina

Fleetwood's On Front St. - Lahaina, Hawaii

GAONNURI - New York, New York

Giada - The Cromwell - Las Vegas, Nevada

Gibsons Italia - Chicago, Illinois

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach - Pensacola, Florida

Greens Restaurant - San Francisco, California

Harbor House - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, Nevada

House Without a Key - Honolulu, Hawaii

Il Fornaio - Coronado - Coronado, California

Island Prime - San Diego, California

Jake's Del Mar - Del Mar, California

JB's On The Beach - Deerfield Beach, Florida

Kimo's Restaurant Maui - Lahaina, Hawaii

Kyle G's Prime Seafood - Jensen Beach, Florida

La Mar by Gastón Acurio - Miami, Florida

Latitudes on Sunset Key - Key West, Florida

Legal Harborside - Boston, Massachusetts

Lobster Shop South - Tacoma, Washington

Lucia's on the Lake - Hamburg, New York

Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii

The Marine Room - San Diego, California

Mariposa - Sedona, Arizona

Mastro's Ocean Club - Malibu, California

The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii

Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas, Nevada

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman - Whalers Village - Lahaina, Hawaii

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Mooring Restaurant - Newport, Rhode Island

Oyster Loft - Pismo Beach, California

The Ocean House Restaurant - Cape Cod - Dennis Port, Massachusetts

Pacific Coast Grill - Cardiff - Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California

Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Perch LA - Los Angeles, California

Pier W - Cleveland, Ohio

The Pink Door - Seattle, Washington

Portland City Grill - Portland, Oregon

Primavista - Cincinnati, Ohio

Prime Catch on the Waterfront - Boynton Beach, Florida

The Pump House - Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rats Restaurant - Grounds for Sculpture - Hamilton, New Jersey

Ray's on the River - Sandy Springs, Georgia

River Cafe - Brooklyn, New York

Robert - New York, New York

Rusty Pelican Restaurant - Newport Beach, California

Salt Rock Grill - Indian Shores, Florida

Salty's - Multiple Locations

Sam's Chowder House - Half Moon Bay, California

Sea Watch Restaurant - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sequoia - Washington D.C.

Signature Room at the 95th - Chicago, Illinois

Simon Pearce Restaurant - Quechee, Vermont

Slanted Door - San Francisco, California

Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse - Miami - Miami Beach, Florida

The Strand House - Manhattan Beach, California

Summit House - Fullerton - Fullerton, California

Sunset Terrace - Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville, North Carolina

Sutro's at the Cliff House - San Francisco, California

Tavern on the Green - New York, New York

Tom Hams Lighthouse - San Diego, California

Top of the Hub - Boston, Massachusetts

Top of the Market - San Diego, California

Trattoria Lisina - Driftwood, Texas

The Twisted Olive - Green, Ohio

Ulele - Tampa, Florida

Vast - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ventana Grill - St Pismo, California

Vic's on the River - Savannah, Georgia

Vivace Restaurant - Tucson, Arizona

Waterbar - San Francisco, California

About OpenTable:

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 51,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 125 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back.

