DiningRD Expands National Presence with Acquisition of Crandall Corporate Dietitians

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiningRD, a leading provider of innovative foodservice software and consulting services for senior living communities, proudly announces the acquisition of Crandall Corporate Dietitians, a distinguished industry leader based in Mesa, AZ. This strategic acquisition strengthens DiningRD's mission to expand its national presence and elevate its comprehensive service offerings, positioning the company as the premier partner for nutritional excellence and operational efficiency across the senior living sector.

Crandall Corporate Dietitians, renowned for its expertise in dietary consulting for residents of senior communities, brings a wealth of experience and a robust client base to DiningRD. The integration of Crandall's technology and operations will provide enhanced support and innovative resources to corporate customers and senior living communities across a broader geographic area, delivering immediate value to clients of both organizations through expanded service offerings and cutting-edge technology.

"We are excited to welcome Crandall Corporate Dietitians into the DiningRD family," said Carol Sapp, Founder and CEO of DiningRD, based in St. Louis. "Crandall's long-standing reputation and full spectrum of service offerings align perfectly with our mission to 'nurture joy through food' for the residents in our client communities. We are thrilled to deliver even greater value and continue our growth trajectory in senior living, particularly within the rapidly expanding Assisted and Independent living sectors."

Founded in 1966 by Linda Crandall, Crandall Corporate Dietitians has been a leader in delivering tailored menus and consulting solutions to senior living clients for over fifty years. The expertise of Crandall's team extends DiningRD's network of Registered Dietitians to more than 800 nationwide, significantly enhancing the level of service and support available to all clients.

"We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this acquisition presents," said Rich Crandall, President and COO of Crandall Corporate Dietitians. "Joining forces with DiningRD is an exciting step forward for our team, and leveraging DiningRD's advanced technology and extensive resources will enable us to continue offering innovative services to new clients and expanded markets."

The acquisition is effective immediately, and DiningRD will work closely with Crandall Corporate Dietitians to ensure a seamless transition for clients and employees. A dedicated transition team has been established to integrate operations and maintain the high standards of service and commitment to excellence that both organizations are known for. The combined entity will operate under the DiningRD brand, serving nearly 6,500 customer communities with the same level of dedication and integrity that clients have come to expect.

About DiningRD

Powered by innovative technology and guided by experienced Registered Dietitians, DiningRD serves senior living and long-term care communities with comprehensive food and nutrition software and solutions. Formerly known as Health Technologies, DiningRD was established in 1994 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. DiningRD solutions are designed and supported by a team of Registered Dietitians with extensive food service experience, ensuring that clients receive exceptional service and support.

About Crandall Corporate Dietitians

Headquartered in Mesa, AZ, Crandall Corporate Dietitians is a premier provider of senior living nutritional consulting and menu software services. As one of the nation's largest independent dietary consulting firms, Crandall is dedicated to enhancing the dining experience and nutritional care in assisted living and long-term care facilities. The company serves its customers with loyalty and integrity through innovative clinical management systems, specialized menu programs, and a skilled team of Registered Dietitians.

Media Contact:

