Dinner Decision Made Easy: Support Children In Foster Care With Wendy's

TONIGHT! Wendy’s restaurants celebrate National Adoption Night by donating 15% of restaurant sales to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, an organization committed to finding permanent, loving homes for children waiting in foster care. Visit your local participating Wendy’s for dinner and help support children in foster care.

WHAT: Imagine if helping children in foster care was as easy as eating dinner. Well, good news! TONIGHT - Tuesday, May 8 - it is! In recognition of National Foster Care Month, 15% of restaurant sales from customers who visit a participating Wendy's® for dinner will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, an organization committed to finding permanent, loving homes for children waiting in foster care.





As an adopted child himself, Wendy's founder Dave Thomas created the Foundation because he believed that children in foster care "aren't someone else's responsibility, they are our responsibility." Today, Wendy's remains committed to this belief and mission, and supports the organization through in-restaurant activations, partnerships and donations.





To learn more about how Wendy's supports children in foster care, read We Lost our Pigtails for National Foster Care Month, on Wendy's corporate blog, The Square Deal. For more information on Wendy's involvement with foster care adoption, visit the Wendy's page.



WHEN: Tuesday, May 8, 2018

From 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.



WHERE: Participating Wendy's restaurants across the U.S.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,600 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. Please visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

