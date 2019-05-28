Dinner (For Everyone) Is Served! Peapod Celebrates Mark Bittman's New Cookbook With Click-To-Cart Shoppable Recipes And An Exclusive Fast Pho Meal Kit

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, announces a new collaboration with one of the country's best-known, most widely respected food writers, Mark Bittman. In his new cookbook, Dinner for Everyone, Bittman inspires readers to enjoy cooking through 100 foolproof recipes, each bundling three unique interpretations for home cooks to choose: Easy, Vegan and "All Out" which are described as perfect for company. Peapod assists in making it even easier to get these flavorful meals on the table by highlighting several of the new cookbook's recipes in shoppable, click-to-cart format as well as an exclusive meal kit, Fast Pho, a Vietnamese inspired dish which features pre-measured, fresh ingredients. The new kit complements Peapod's large selection of meal kits and comes in serving sizes for both two or four.

"The inevitable, daily question, 'What's for dinner?' is one that everyone has asked themselves more times than they can count. I want cooking dinner at home to make people happy, not stressed, and Peapod gets that too," said Mark Bittman. "Cooking – and likewise shopping for the ingredients - doesn't have to be tedious or time consuming and I'm excited to share this Fast Pho meal kit in partnership with Peapod that proves exactly that."

American cooking and grocery shopping trends show that a cookbook like this is just what all home cooks need. In its third annual meal planning forecast*, Peapod learned that 77% of Americans say they would rather eat a homemade meal than go out for dinner. And more than 40% of Americans value meal kits as a tool to make cooking at home simpler. Other welcomed shortcuts include pre-measured ingredients and grocery delivery.

"At Peapod we work to simplify grocery shopping, menu planning and meal time," said Spencer Baird, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Peapod. "Meal kits allow us to introduce shoppers to inspired international flavors and dishes without any intimidation as every ingredient is selected and packed ready-to-cook. The partnership with Mark and collaboration on the meal kit is another way we want to support making dinner time enjoyable and approachable for shoppers."

For more information and recipes from Mark Bittman's newest cookbook, visit Peapod.com. Also visit Peapod's free Mobile App, Alexa skill or follow company updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Peapod

Peapod, the online grocery brand of Peapod Digital Labs and an Ahold Delhaize USA company, is America's leading online grocer with nearly 50 million orders delivered to date. Peapod's intuitive, inspiring website and award-winning mobile app allow customers to shop faster and smarter as well as save time and money with each order. Peapod is an easy and convenient solution for the busy consumer shopping for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions.

Peapod is available in 24 metro markets both as a pure play online grocer as well as partner to the great local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, including Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN'S and Stop & Shop, offering delivery to both homes and businesses and more than 200 pick-up locations.

