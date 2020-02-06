'Dino Dana The Movie' Stomps Into U.S. Cinemas March 21 for a One-Day Only Prehistoric Event

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paleontologists-in-training, get ready! "Dino Dana The Movie" will premiere in movie theaters nationwide for a one-day family-friendly event on March 21 with an interactive Dino Dana experience, presented by Fathom Events and Sinking Ship Entertainment. Based on the popular kids' series and starring Michela Luci, "Dino Dana The Movie" follows 10-year-old paleontologist-in-training Dana on an epic action-packed dinosaur adventure. With exclusive content including a welcome message from Dana and some of her prehistoric friends, young fans will become certified Dino Dana paleontologists-in-training themselves at the event.

Tickets for "Dino Dana The Movie" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and Sinking Ship Entertainment present "Dino Dana The Movie" in more than 500 select movie theaters on Saturday, March 21 at 12:55 p.m. local time (times may vary, check your local listing), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Kids see the world differently than adults; they see the magic in science and dream about seeing real life dinosaurs. Dino Dana the series has always been about the incredible power of kids' imaginations, and Dino Dana The Movie brings those imaginings to the big screen," says J.J. Johnson, co-writer, director and executive producer.

"Dino Dana The Movie" finds 10-year-old Dana, who sees dinosaurs in the real world, solving dino experiment #901 - where are all the kid dinosaurs? But while working on the solution, her new neighbor Mateo (Evan Whitten, "Mr. Robot") is dino-napped by a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and it's up to Dana, her sister Saara (Saara Chaudry, "The Breadwinner"), and Mateo's brother Jadiel (Richie Lawrence, "Heroes Reborn") to finish the experiment.

Fans of Dino Dana will be excited to know that the book Dino Dana: Dino Field Guide is coming out this spring (May 19, Mango Publishing). Put together by the incredible show's creator and executive producer, J. J. Johnson, the book is full of colorful illustrations, science facts and fun! Find it anywhere books are sold.

For artwork/photos related to Dino Dana The Movie, visit the Fathom Events press site.

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

Sinking Ship Entertainment (SSE) is an award-winning production, distribution and interactive company specializing in family and kids' live action and CGI blended content. Since opening its doors in 2004, Sinking Ship has produced over 500 hours of content, and through their globally recognized in-house distribution division, has sold to over 200 countries internationally. The company has rapidly earned a global reputation for high-quality, groundbreaking original series and companion interactive experiences. Overall, Sinking Ship has won 17 Daytime Emmy® Awards and a variety of other international awards including Canadian Screen Awards, Youth Media Alliance Awards, Fan Chile Awards, Parents Choice Awards, the Shaw Rocket Prize, and the Prix Jeunesse International.

