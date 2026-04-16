Dino Rizzo Featured in Church Planting Docu-Series Planted

A newly released clip from the docu-series Planted highlights Dino Rizzo speaking about helping connect church planters with the vision and opportunity to launch the churches they believe they are called to lead.

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new docu-series titled Planted is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the journey of starting a church. The series follows pastor Manny Arango as he launches The Garden Church in Houston, Texas, documenting the challenges, decisions, and support systems involved in building a new church community.

Among those featured in the series is Dino Rizzo, a longtime leadership voice in church planting and ministry development. In a recently released clip, Rizzo speaks about the importance of helping church planters move from vision to reality, explaining how leaders work to connect planters with the opportunity to pursue the church they feel called to start.

The docu-series explores the practical and relational side of church planting, showing how leaders, mentors, and networks come alongside planters as they prepare to build new communities of faith. Rizzo's contribution in the clip highlights the role of encouragement, guidance, and partnership in helping emerging leaders take their first steps.

Planted centers on Manny Arango's journey as he establishes The Garden Church in Houston, offering viewers an inside look at the preparation, leadership decisions, and support required to launch a new congregation.

Through stories like Arango's, the series aims to capture the vision and determination behind church planting while also showcasing the collaborative effort that helps turn a dream into a functioning church community.

The clip featuring Pastor Dino Rizzo adds another perspective to the series by emphasizing the importance of aligning church planters with the right support and resources so their vision can move forward.

Planted continues to release new content highlighting the people and partnerships involved in planting churches and building new faith communities.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo is a pastor and ministry leader with more than 35 years of experience. He is the co-founder of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), a network that has helped launch hundreds of churches worldwide. Rizzo is also the founder of the Servolution movement, which encourages people to serve their communities through practical acts of kindness, and he is the author of books including Servolution and Serve Your City.

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SOURCE Dino Rizzo