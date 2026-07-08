Serve Day Celebrates Milestone as 3,000 Churches Across 19 Countries Prepare to Serve Their Communities

Serve Day marks approximately 25 years as more than 3,000 churches across 19 countries mobilize volunteers to serve their communities through outreach projects and local partnerships.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Servolution and Pastor Dino Rizzo are recognizing approximately 25 years of Serve Day as more than 3,000 churches across 19 countries prepare to participate in the global outreach movement, serving local communities through practical acts of kindness.

Serve Day, which has grown into one of the largest coordinated church outreach initiatives in the world, encourages churches to move beyond their walls and actively engage the needs of their cities through volunteer projects, neighborhood outreach, community partnerships, and service initiatives.

Led by many churches connected through the Association of Related Churches (ARC), Serve Day will take place on July 11 this year, although participating churches are free to organize outreach events according to their own local calendars.

This year's milestone reflects two decades of growth since Serve Day first began as a collaborative outreach effort among churches committed to serving their communities together. Organizers say participation now extends far beyond ARC churches, with congregations of various sizes and denominations joining the initiative globally.

Churches participating in Serve Day receive access to outreach resources, project ideas, planning tools, and online support through ServeDay.com and Servolution.org. Recent updates to Servolution.org include expanded outreach ideas and resources designed to help churches create sustainable serving initiatives throughout the year.

Projects organized during Serve Day often include food distribution, school support programs, neighborhood cleanups, home repair assistance, outreach to senior adults, hospital visits, foster care support, and partnerships with local nonprofits.

Churches interested in participating in Serve Day or accessing outreach resources can learn more at ServeDay.com and Servolution.org.

About Servolution

Servolution is a global church outreach movement that equips churches to serve their communities through practical acts of kindness and ongoing local engagement. Founded on the belief that serving people creates opportunities to demonstrate the love of Jesus, Servolution provides churches with outreach resources, training, project ideas, and leadership tools that help build a lasting culture of service throughout the year.

About Dino Rizzo

Pastor Dino Rizzo is a pastor, author, and church leader known for his emphasis on outreach, leadership development, and healthy church culture. He serves as Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), which has helped launch more than 1,200 churches globally. Rizzo is also the founder of the Servolution movement and author of multiple books, including Servolution and Serve Your City.

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SOURCE Dino Rizzo