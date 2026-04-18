Pastor Dino Rizzo Marks 100 Days to Serve Day Ahead of Global Outreach Initiative

Pastor Dino Rizzo highlighted the milestone of 100 days until Serve Day 2026, as thousands of churches prepare to serve their communities through coordinated acts of kindness on July 11.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastor Dino Rizzo joined church leaders and teams on April 2 to mark 100 days until Serve Day 2026, a global outreach initiative set for July 11. The milestone brings together more than 2,900 churches preparing to serve their local communities through practical acts of kindness and outreach.

Serve Day, led by many churches within the Association of Related Churches, provides a coordinated opportunity for churches worldwide to engage their cities and demonstrate their faith through service. Pastor Dino Rizzo, who serves as Executive Director of ARC, emphasized the significance of the initiative as both a single-day event and a broader movement.

"Serve Day provides churches across the world with opportunities to serve their local communities and share the love of God through practical acts of kindness," Rizzo said. "Our hope is that serving others becomes our focus throughout the year."

The April 2 milestone reflects growing participation and anticipation among churches globally. Leaders are currently equipping teams, organizing projects, and connecting with local communities in preparation for July. Churches that join the initiative gain access to resources, including the Serve Day playbook, monthly leadership calls, and a private online community designed to support collaboration and planning.

Pastor Dino Rizzo has long championed the role of service within the church through the Servolution movement. Introduced through his 2009 book Servolution: Starting a Church Revolution Through Serving, the concept calls churches to embed serving into their culture rather than limit it to occasional events. The message has since influenced hundreds of churches across multiple countries, including the United States, Peru, New Zealand, and Poland.

"Serving is not just about an event. It is about building a culture where meeting needs and reaching people becomes part of who we are," Rizzo has shared in previous teachings, reinforcing the long-term vision behind initiatives like Serve Day.

In addition to leading Serve Day, Pastor Dino Rizzo continues his work with ARC, which has planted over 1200 churches and continues to train and equip new church leaders. His involvement in conferences, leadership development, and global outreach initiatives reflects a consistent focus on sustainable church growth and community impact.

Churches interested in participating in Serve Day 2026 can learn more through ARC's official website and access resources designed to support local outreach efforts.

About Pastor Dino Rizzo

Pastor Dino Rizzo is a pastor, author, and church leader known for his emphasis on service, leadership, and healthy church culture. He serves as Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches, an organization that has helped launch hundreds of churches worldwide. Rizzo is also the author of Servolution, a book that has inspired a global movement centered on serving others as a core expression of faith.

Media Contact

Organization: Mercury News Media

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 303 800 6186

Website: https://www.mercurynewsmedia.com/

Contact Name: Jessica Brown

SOURCE Dino Rizzo