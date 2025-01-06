Dino Rizzo Speaks With Pastor Greg Surratt in Recent Episode of UNSCRIPTED

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent episode of UNSCRIPTED, ARC President Dino Rizzo sits down with Pastor Greg Surratt, co-founder of the Association of Related Churches (ARC) and a highly respected mentor to pastors. This heartfelt conversation offers a powerful glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of pastoral ministry, with an emphasis on mental health, accountability, and the critical importance of finishing strong in ministry.

Pastor Surratt, a leader known for his dedication to pastoral care, shares profound insights into his journey and vision, particularly his work with The Retreat at Church Creek—a sanctuary designed to provide pastors with rest, healing, and community. Reflecting on the importance of internal health and accountability, Pastor Greg says, "If you don't pay attention to what's going on inside, you may be headed for some tough times. Because we're all human, and part of the strategy of staying ahead of the enemy and defeating the enemy is that you're not in it alone."

The Retreat at Church Creek, located on over 100 acres in John's Island, South Carolina, offers pastors a space to reset and recharge without guilt. Greg refers to it as a place for "guilt-free naps," where leaders can find peace and support. During their stay, pastors engage in honest and transparent conversations through "high-low" sessions, which encourage the sharing of challenges and victories, creating an environment of mutual healing and encouragement.

Recognizing the growing issue of pastoral burnout, the retreat also provides a 12-week aftercare program to ensure ongoing growth and support. Inspired by the late Pastor Darrin Patrick's vision, Greg emphasizes the importance of fostering a "band of brothers and sisters" who provide accountability and encouragement. He believes that thriving in ministry requires relationships and community, reinforcing that ministry should never be done alone.

The episode showcases the broader mission of UNSCRIPTED, a series where Dino Rizzo engages with remarkable pastors and leaders from around the world. These raw, unscripted conversations explore the challenges and triumphs of ministry, offering diverse perspectives on leadership, church planting, and relationships. Each episode reflects the strength of the global church community and the incredible work being done to make a difference in people's lives.

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) continues to play a vital role in supporting church planters and leaders. Since its launch in 2000, ARC has helped plant over 1,130 life-giving churches worldwide. Through programs like ARC Launch, a church planter training event, ARC equips leaders with the tools they need to fulfill their calling and impact their communities.

To hear Pastor Greg Surratt's inspiring story and learn more about his work at The Retreat at Church Creek, watch the full episode of UNSCRIPTED on ARC's website or listen on your favorite podcast platform. For more information about ARC, The Retreat at Church Creek, or how to begin your journey in church planting, visit arcchurches.com.

This episode of UNSCRIPTED not only inspires but offers practical guidance for anyone in ministry. Dino Rizzo and Pastor Greg Surratt's candid discussion highlights the essential role of caring for church leaders in sustaining a healthy and impactful ministry.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." Rizzo serves as the Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1100 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ's life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.

