Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure Is Coming to Boston This Fall

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Exhibitions is bringing a dino filled experience to Boston for members of the entire family to enjoy. Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure will launch on November 19 and continue for a limited time in a large Jurassic-themed space at the historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace, located at 4 S Market Street.

"We are thrilled to bring Dino Safari to Boston," said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "With interactive games and the sheer awe of giant moving dinosaurs, it's the perfect activity for dino fans of all ages to enjoy. We created Dino Safari to entertain, educate and truly be an immersive and exhilarating experience."

In this walk-through adventure, attendees will meet and interact with more than 30 life-size dinosaurs, including the T. rex of North America and the Spinosaurus from Africa. With the help of scientifically accurate installations and realistic moving animatronics, Dino Safari will transport guests back millions of years to get up close and personal with prehistoric creatures in their natural habitat.

Rebuilt in Faneuil Hall Marketplace, one of Boston's most famous large and spacious venues, the 75-minute experience showcases how dinosaurs evolved over time, along with hands-on challenges for visitors to solve, and the depiction of natural elements that often occurred during this time such as earthquakes. The thrilling adventure features spectacular installations and an interactive space for children, where they can play the paleontologist role and tame some iconic dinosaurs. Real fossils are accompanied with the animatronic dinosaurs, and captivating VR technology is offered as an additional feature to the experience.



The exhibition was created by Imagine Exhibitions in collaboration with world-renowned PhD dinosaur paleontologists Dr Gregory M. Erickson, who is one of only 150 full-time professional dinosaur palaeontologists in the world.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here , with prices starting at $18. No tickets are required for children under the age of two. For the perfect family activity, group discounts are available for purchase. Dino Safari will be open Wednesays and Thursdays from 12pm-6pm, Fridays from 12pm-7pm, Saturdays from 10am-7pm, and Sundays from 11am-5pm.

The exhibit is designed with social distancing regulations and COVID-19 protocols in mind to ensure a safe and fun experience. Masks will be required inside the facility, as mandated by the state of Boston.

Images of the experience can be found here . Dino Safari's Instagram page can be found here .

CLICK HERE FOR A TEASER OF DINO SAFARI

