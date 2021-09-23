DinoCloud Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Eximer Capital

With over fifty employees in Latin America and the United States, DinoCloud has experienced rapid growth over the past three years and expects to continue its growth trajectory as it officially opens its Miami office in 2021. Through the investment partnership with Eximer, DinoCloud will further expand its reach in the United States and North America by continuing to leverage best-in-class delivery capabilities to help more companies succeed in their cloud journeys.

Ketul Patel, Associate at Eximer Capital commented, "We're excited to partner with the DinoCloud team as they continue their growth journey. When we met with the co-founders in Miami earlier this year, we immediately sensed alignment. They've shown excellence across the AWS segment during a time when digital transformation is at the forefront, and they've successfully positioned themselves as a trusted cloud partner."

DinoCloud's story began with three entrepreneurs from Córdoba who decided to build a customer-oriented cloud consulting company that could deliver agile solutions in an immature market while maintaining a strong culture of partnership. While working at large IT consulting firms, they had detected a gap in the cloud solutions space and thus decided to focus on helping customers adopt the best technologies in the market. They quickly gained the trust of large logistics, banking, and credit card firms to accelerate their cloud digital transformations. After several more success stories with large companies, DinoCloud was invited to represent Latin America at the AWS Re:Invent 2019 forum, one of the largest tech conferences in the world.

Franco Salonia, DinoCloud co-founder and CEO, commented: "Clients continue to exhibit confidence in us because of our ability to interpret and understand their needs, communicate assertively, and commit ourselves to their business objectives. Our next goal is to achieve AWS Premier status which means to gain a privileged position among a select group of companies in the world. We know the great responsibility that this represents, and as we prepare to hyper scale, the partnership with Eximer Capital will support our rapid growth and highlight the great potential of our talent while leveraging Eximer's robust market knowledge."

Ketul Patel and Jay Patel of Eximer Capital will be added to a newly assembled Board of Directors as part of the transaction.

About DinoCloud

DinoCloud is a cloud consulting company that provides cloud engineering services and DevOps to companies ranging from startups to large enterprises. Their technology team develops customized cloud deployments based on real-world analytics and a company's strategic goals.

For more information, visit: www.dinocloudconsulting.com

About Eximer Capital

Eximer Capital is a New York-based growth equity firm focused on the IT services sector. For more information, visit: www.eximercapital.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE DinoCloud

Related Links

dinocloudconsulting.com

