DinoCloud partners Ryan Comingdeer as its new Board Advisor & Chief Technology Strategist

DinoCloud partners with Ryan Comingdeer, former US-based AWS Premier CTO and founder, to establish itself in the US market.

BEND, Ore., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DinoCloud, an AWS Premier Partner consulting firm born in LATAM, announced today a strategic partnership with Ryan Comingdeer, former CTO Founder at Five Talent and contributor to the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

Ryan visiting the DinoCloud Córdoba team

Founded in 2016, in Córdoba, Argentina, DinoCloud has established itself as one of LatAm's top cloud services firms in partnership with AWS by offering best-in-class cloud services. DinoCloud has been positioned as a leader in AWS partnership for transforming and evolving customers' businesses. From the early days, DinoCloud distinguished itself for being focused on this segment, improving its expertise over time to be an ideal tech partner.

With over eighty employees in Latin America and the United States, and after consolidating their business in the US, DinoCloud has experienced rapid growth over the past three years and expects to continue its momentum through advice and partnership with Ryan Comingdeer. This alliance will further expand DinoCloud's reach in the United States and Argentina by continuing to leverage best-in-class delivery capabilities to help more companies succeed in their cloud journeys.

Ryan Comingdeer, new Board Advisor and Chief Technology Strategist commented, "I am very excited about this new partnership! I have been observing DinoCloud and its leadership for the past few years. I have always admired their expertise, strategy, and culture. I am finally excited to join their team, support their leadership, and contribute to their fast-paced growth and expansion."

DinoCloud's journey has been a triumph, particularly in the United States in recent years. Having firmly established itself in the market, the company's focus now shifts to a new challenge: scaling its operations. As DinoCloud embarks on this journey, its primary objective is to enhance its proximity to customers and the AWS team.

Acknowledging the ever-evolving landscape of cloud solutions, DinoCloud is committed to establishing top-tier practices in digital product development, AI & Data services, cloud migrations, and managed services provision. The company aims to provide unparalleled expertise and support to its clients, ensuring seamless transitions to cloud-based solutions and ongoing optimization of their digital infrastructure.

At the core of DinoCloud's strategy lies the creation of a dedicated local team, equipped with the skills and knowledge required to deliver exceptional service and foster innovation. By fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous learning, DinoCloud aims to empower its team to exceed client expectations and drive its success in the years ahead.

Franco Salonia, DinoCloud co-founder and CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the DinoCloud team as one of our key players for the next milestones. Over the past years, we learned the importance of being aware of each customer's business and actual needs as the technology evolves, introducing new waves of opportunities and innovation challenges for them. We believe that Ryan's experience and expertise will help us move faster and develop a strong service offering to ensure that we become the best version of ourselves in customer partnership, being in constant evolution, growth, and transformation for keeping our customer-centric obsession."

About DinoCloud

DinoCloud, as an AWS Premier Partner company in Latin America, stands at the forefront of the industry with its exceptional proficiency in developing, optimizing, and advancing cloud-deployed products. With a core focus on guiding companies in adopting state-of-the-art global innovation technologies and cloud computing solutions, DinoCloud is dedicated to fostering its clients' businesses' growth and competitiveness while enhancing their overall health.

Renowned for maintaining elite certified teams that uphold the highest standards of excellence and efficiency, DinoCloud draws upon its extensive experience across diverse industry verticals, including financial services, logistics, and healthcare. As an esteemed AWS Premier Partner, DinoCloud exemplifies a commitment to delivering tailored solutions that address the specific needs and objectives of each client. Through this personalized approach, DinoCloud empowers its clients to achieve remarkable success and propel their businesses to new heights of prosperity.

For more information, visit: dinocloud.co

About Ryan Comingdeer

Ryan is a highly experienced entrepreneur, solutions architect, and innovator with over 25 years of expertise in software development, having established his career through his consultancy, Five Talent, based in Bend, Oregon. Ryan led his team at Five Talent in delivering innovative web and mobile applications for clients such as Under Armour, Disney, and the National Forest Service. Following Five Talent's acquisition by Effectual in 2020, Ryan assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer, where he provided technology strategies and best practices to the professional services, managed services, and product development teams. He led large development, migration, and cloud modernization projects for mid-level, enterprise, and public sector clients. With seven AWS certifications and recognition as an APN Ambassador and AWS Community Builder, Ryan is widely regarded as a technical leader and advocate for technology advancement, regularly sharing his knowledge through speaking engagements and facilitating AWS events and workshops.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE DinoCloud