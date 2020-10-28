Dinoflex Launches New Digital Design Studio and Corporate Website to Enhance Product Selection and Specifying Process for Architects, Designers, Engineers and Contractors

The new strategic partnership with Concora is focused on the successful launch of Dinoflex's Digital Design Studio, which provides architects, designers, engineers, and contractors (AECs) a simpler method for searching, selecting, and specifying its commercial building products.

"We have an acute focus on the design community," said Melanie Haskell, Dinoflex's Vice President of Sales. "Our newly forged partnership with Concora and new website will facilitate better access to information while increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of those looking to engage and specify our product offering."

The new Digital Designer Studio will allow Dinoflex to offer an intuitive product selection experience for its design community. This new offering includes technical content management, easy publishing, and real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics. Additional features include BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information, for its sales and marketing teams. The new Digital Designer Studio will enrich lead generation pipelines, uncovering true purchasing intent, and driving sales.

Dinoflex's design community now has access to all of Dinoflex's technical content in one safe location -- BIM, Revits, specs, technical data sheets -- project management and submittal tools to help accelerate the specification. "This new platform is aligned with our core values relating to customer intimacy and business innovation to better meet the needs of the design community through the enhanced delivery of relevant, up-to-date information in one easy to access location," Continued Haskell.

Concora also aided Dinoflex with streamlining the management and distribution of its building information modeling (BIM) – primarily Revit. These dynamic features will help Dinoflex with BIM content creation and will equip its core buyers with the accurate specs and modeling information needed for product specification.

Architects, designers, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how Dinoflex's building product materials are now presented online are invited to visit Their new website at https://dinoflex.concora.com/.

About Dinoflex

For over 30 years Dinoflex has been a leading innovator in the manufacturing of recycled rubber surfacing products. The company specializes in producing premium quality recycled rubber flooring, surfaces, tiles and custom products. Their innovative products provide solutions for architects, designers and builders that are cost effective and environmentally friendly.

It is through constant research and development and the tireless pursuit of innovation that the company remains at the forefront of the industries it serves. Their unique process produces an impressive range of richly coloured flooring suitable for a multitude of sport and commercial applications and can be customized with intricate logos and designs. The company is proud to offer a product that is of the highest quality and helps make the world a more liveable space. To learn more about Dinoflex, their history, and products please visit https://www.dinoflex.com

About Concora

Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com

SOURCE Dinoflex