DinoPlusAI Announces Availability of FPGA-Based DinoEdge AI Platform for Health & Safety Monitoring Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DinoPlusAI, a leading real-time edge computing AI platform provider, today announced the launch of FPGA-based DinoEdge AI platform for Health & Safety Monitoring Solutions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

DinoEdge AI platform Leverages FlextyX, an FPGA AI Inference Accelerator based on Xilinx Alveo U50 and U280 cards. The FlextyX supports a large variety of AI models, such as convolutional neural networks (CNN), and recurrent neural networks (RNN), in particular long short-term memory (LSTM). It supports different AI applications, such as video analytics and speech recognition. The platform features an open full-stack for AI (OSA), including a powerful AI inference engine hardware, driver, API, compiler and optimization tools (AutoML, sparsity and low-bit quantization), support for open source frameworks.

The Health & Safety monitoring solution based on DinoEdge AI platform is integrated with Infrared Thermal Imaging Cameras, which are designed for contactless rapid body temperature measurement screening across multiple people. The screening efficiency is as high as 200 persons per minute with the accuracy of ±0.3℃ providing real-time temperature monitoring. The AI algorithm accurately locates human face to reduce false alarm. The Safety aspect of the solution, based on conventional camera, provides additional safety monitoring features like people counting, social distancing, intrusion detection, etc. The Health & Safety monitoring solution is scalable to support multiple cameras and different applications based on various AI algorithms.

"We are very proud to be releasing our Health & Safety Monitoring Solutions based on DinoEdge AI platform to the market. It is a comprehensive solution enables easy and rapid deployment to help the community's recovery from COVID-19 during the current environment where health and safety monitoring is very critical," said Jay Hu, founder and CEO of DinoPlusAI Inc.

About DinoPlusAI

DinoPlusAI focuses on latency optimized AI accelerating on edge, from on-premise servers to the edge cloud. We build high performance computing platform for the rapidly growing AI edge computing market with ultra-low and deterministic latency. DinoPlusAI's unique hardware solution paired with a complete end-to-end software stack enables businesses to deploy latency sensitive applications efficiently and affordable on edge. For more information please visit us at dinoplus.ai or contact us at [email protected]

