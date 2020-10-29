Dinosaur Exhibit Opens Today at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinosaurs Around the World: Passport to Pangea — a new, interactive dinosaur exhibit presented by the Hattiesburg Convention Commission — opens today at 10 a.m. at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. This exhibit, produced by Imagine Exhibitions, provides a unique opportunity for Hattiesburg residents and visitors alike to experience the world as it was millions of years ago.

Dinosaurs Around the World appeals to children and adults alike and is truly fun for the whole family. This exhibit provides an immersive experience including advanced animatronics and features in-depth information about the geologic time scale, geology, geography, and climatology. Visitors to this exhibit will learn about the regions of Pangea, the dinosaurs that inhabited those regions, the tools used to find them, and so much more.

Dinosaurs Around the World invites visitors to grab their prehistoric Passport to Pangea and discover how plate tectonics, land bridges, and volcanic activity allowed dinosaurs to disperse to all corners of the globe, giving each of the seven continents its own unique selection of these giant reptiles. During their 172-million-year reign, dinosaurs adapted into a variety of forms due to the conditions of the areas in which they lived. The exhibition includes examples such as the mighty T. rex of North America, the swift Velociraptor of the Gobi Desert, the massive herbivore Amargasaurus from the tropical jungles of South America, and 10 others.

Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, explains that Dinosaurs Around the World makes Hattiesburg an even better place to live and visit. "Hattiesburg is a community founded in part on education and learning. Dinosaurs remind us of how diverse, interesting, and fascinating the world is now and was in the past. The opportunity to learn more about creatures who roamed the earth fits with the Convention Commission's ongoing work in museums and at the zoo," explained Taylor.

Dinosaurs Around the World is full of educational content and family fun. This is one event that no one will want to miss.

Proceeds from Dinosaurs Around the World will go to building a new education center at the Hattiesburg Zoo. Tickets are available for purchase online at DinoBurg.com and are available for purchase at the door. For more information and updates, visit www.dinoburg.com.

