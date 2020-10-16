Dinosaurs Around the World Coming to Lake Terrace Convention Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HATTIESBURG CONVENTION COMMISSION presents "Dinosaurs Around the World" at the LAKE TERRACE CONVENTION CENTER, beginning THURSDAY, OCT. 29, 2020. Dinosaurs Around the World takes you back in time on a dinosaur adventure and a tour of an Earth very different from today - a time before the continents as we know them existed, when lush landscapes covered Africa and greenery was the norm in Antarctica. With advanced animatronics, a multi-layered narrative, fossils, authentic casts, cutting-edge research and immersive design elements, you'll experience the Age of Reptiles as it comes to life.

Dinosaurs Around the World is coming to Lake Terrace Convention Center on October 29, 2020.

Dinosaurs Around the World invites you to grab your prehistoric passport to Pangea and discover how plate tectonics, land bridges, and volcanic activity allowed dinosaurs to disperse to all corners of the globe, giving each of the seven continents its own unique selection of these giant reptiles. During their 172 million year reign, dinosaurs adapted into a variety of forms due to the conditions of the areas in which they lived. The exhibition includes examples such as the mighty T. Rex of North America, the swift Velociraptor of the Gobi Desert, the massive herbivore Amargasaurus from the tropical jungles of South America and many others.

"Dinosaurs Around the World will transport visitors back in time to the unrecognizable landscape of Pangea in a playful and educational way," said Tom Zaller, President & CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "I am proud of all that our team at Imagine Exhibitions has accomplished with our partners to achieve that goal."

Dinosaurs Around the World is a can't-miss event that appeals to children and adults alike. "This exhibition has traveled the world from Europe to the Middle East, and of course, here in the United States. Hattiesburg has a special opportunity to see and learn from an international scale exhibition," explains Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. "This exhibition will appeal to all. Dinosaurs are a unique part of the Earth's history that children and adults find equally fascinating. The design of the exhibit lends itself to families, individuals, and it also makes for a very unique 'date night.'" Most importantly, proceeds from this exhibit will benefit the new education center at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Dinosaurs Around the World is open Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Oct. 29, 2020 through Jan. 10, 2021. Tickets are available to purchase at the LAKE TERRACE CONVENTION CENTER.

