Dinova Announces Record Results for 2019 and Bullish 2020 Outlook

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, today announced ­its 2019 marketplace results and outlook for 2020.

Last year, Dinova increased revenues, achieved greater diversity in its customer base and attracted new talent. These and other significant growth milestones have resulted in record performance metrics across all categories and has set the tone for what is sure to be an even more successful 2020 with higher profits.

"By harnessing the power of data, Dinova plays a pivotal role in bringing forth key insights and strategies that help our US corporate customers rein in the $100B spent annually and redirect their spend to qualified restaurants," says Alison Galik, CEO of Dinova. "Reflecting back on what we've achieved over the past ten years, we owe our successes to our hardworking employees, loyal client base and massive restaurant network. Looking toward the next decade, we couldn't be more excited!"

Dinova accomplished the following in 2019:

Launched Catering Portal and Dine Assist Products

Made new Executive appointments: In addition to Alison Galik's expanded role of CEO, Dinova appointed Verome M. Johnston to Chief Financial Officer and John Leen as Chief Revenue Officer

Published joint research on business traveler satisfaction with the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA)

Grew program volume – the amount of spend across the network – by 27% in 2019 (versus 2018)

Expanded the number of transactions processed by nearly 25%

Added over 5,000 new restaurant locations to the network, bringing the total count to over 21,000

Managed over $8.2 billion of restaurant spending across its enterprise, government agency and SMB clients

"We have continued to see strong, aggressive growth based on Dinova's ability to deliver new incremental business customers to restaurants on weekdays that repeat with higher frequency and have much larger check sizes than the industry averages for consumer diners," stated John Leen, Chief Revenue Officer at Dinova. "Dinova is thrilled to be the only organization that focuses solely on being the outsourced extension of any brand's B2B strategy. The fact that it is pay for performance is a no-brainer for restaurants looking to get a slice of this $100B sub-set of the restaurant industry."

About Dinova

Dinova makes business meals count. We are the only total business dining solution that delivers spend visibility, savings and employee benefits for companies while providing a B2B strategy that drives growth for restaurants. Dinova has created a business-grade restaurant network, currently at 21,000+ locations, providing solutions for all corporate meal occasions including travel, catering and private dining. Visit www.dinova.com for more information.

