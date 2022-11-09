Dinova Announces Veterans Day Deals from Restaurant Partners

Veterans and active duty military are invited to dine for free or enjoy discounted meals on November 11

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, today announced restaurant partners are offering free or discounted meals to veterans and active military members in honor of Veterans Day on Friday, November 11.

With more than 21,000 restaurant locations across the United States, Dinova is the preferred restaurant network for business diners everywhere and enterprise organizations looking to manage corporate dining expenses. The rewards for individual employee cardholders and the opportunity to support partner charities add value to the program.

"On behalf of the Dinova network, it is truly an honor to recognize those who have served and continue to protect our country," stated Alison Quinn, CEO of Dinova. "Together, we want to express our gratitude and give back to our country's heroes."

Clients include companies of all sizes in a variety of verticals including pharmaceutical, manufacturing, high tech, and government including the Department of Defense (DoD) with its DoD Dine Smart Traveler Rewards Program.

Today's announcement honoring veterans was originally developed with corporate and government agency partners like the DoD in mind, but deals apply to the wider veteran and active military audience.

Find more information about the program and full list of participating restaurants where Dinova rewards are available with designated corporate cards, visit https://www.dinova.com/veterans-day-2022/

