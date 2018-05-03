Dinova Names Alison Galik As President

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Alison into the Dinova family," said Vic Macchio, Founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Strategy Officer at Dinova. "Alison embodies the best of our values, drive and focus as a company. She is ideally suited to lead Dinova into our next phase as we grow and enhance every aspect of operations and execution."

Galik brings more than 20 years of global business leadership in corporate travel management and technology. Among her accomplishments, Galik was most recently President at Vibe HCM Inc., where she was responsible for the success of the human capital management software firm.

Prior to Vibe, Galik was Executive Vice President at Nashville-based InnLink, where she presided over a $10 million central reservation services business serving 3,500+ independent hotel customers. Her success there led to the acquisition of InnLink by Sabre Hospitality Solutions. Galik's career runs deep in the corporate travel management space, having held executive positions at Rosenbluth International, American Express, StarCite and Lanyon Solutions. "I'm both honored and excited to be joining Dinova. Business dining is the third largest corporate T&E expense and Dinova's winning marketplace model for both corporate clients and restaurants is a legacy I'm proud to be part of," said Ms. Galik.

Michael Ramich, Partner of Frontier Capital, the growth equity firm that invested in Dinova one year ago, said that adding a seasoned executive in the travel technology space is key to Dinova's strategy and future growth. "Alison has the combination of industry experience and a deep relationship with Frontier Capital, holding previous positions with Frontier investments Lanyon and Vibe HCM, to achieve the ambitious goals."

Galik holds a bachelor's degree in Management and Marketing from Rutgers University, and an MBA from Temple University. She will work from Dinova's headquarters office in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Connect with us: Twitter; Facebook; LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Heather Thompson

Phone: 678-684-2257

Email: hthompson@dinova.com

Dinova (www.dinova.com) is the only company providing an innovative, proprietary marketplace exclusively focused on connecting expense account diners to quality restaurants nationwide. Dinova influences more than $7 billion annually in business meals and entertainment expenses. Participating companies range from millions of small to medium sized businesses to hundreds of Fortune 500 enterprises, and its 14,000+ restaurant network includes local independents as well as national full-service and limited-service restaurant brands, encompassing all price levels and cuisines.

About Frontier Capital

Frontier Capital is a Charlotte-based growth equity firm focused exclusively on software and technology-enabled business services companies. Founded in 1999, Frontier partners with management teams that can benefit from capital to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions or generate shareholder liquidity. The firm makes minority and majority equity investments in high-growth companies. For more information, please visit frontiercapital.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dinova-names-alison-galik-as-president-300641907.html

SOURCE Dinova, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dinova.com

