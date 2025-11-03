Dinova Releases 2025 Veterans Day Restaurant Guide

More than 30 Partners Offer Free Meals and Discounts to Honor Service Members

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc., the authority in business dining, today published its latest listing of partner restaurants offering deals for Veterans and active-duty military on Tuesday, November 11. More than 30 Dinova restaurant partners from quick service to upscale dining are showing appreciation this year with offers including free breakfasts, coffee, appetizers, and meals, as well as discounts.

"Veterans Day is deeply meaningful here at Dinova," said CEO Alison Quinn. "We are proud to have Veterans on our team, as well as employees with family members who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. We're grateful for their service and that so many of our partner restaurants are thanking Veterans with these special deals."

Dinova's business dining program connects organizations looking to manage corporate dining expenses with more than 24,000 restaurant partners. Employees help their company earn rebates while also earning personal reward points with every business meal. Corporate and government partners represent various sizes and verticals, including the Department of War with its Dine Smart Traveler Rewards Program.

While Dinova's 2025 Veterans Day Restaurant Guide was designed with Dinova corporate partners like the Department of War in mind, anyone with a military ID can take advantage of these offers.

Visit dinova.com/veterans-day for a list of Veterans Day offers from Dinova restaurant partners.

Dinova is the business dining solution that delivers spend visibility and savings for companies while also driving growth for restaurants. Learn more at www.Dinova.com .

Contact: Laura Saunders

(888) 346-6828

[email protected]

SOURCE Dinova, Inc.