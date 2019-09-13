Dinova Takes Its Strategic Restaurant Marketplace on the Road
Conference and Webinar Series to Showcase Dinova Solution
Sep 13, 2019, 10:00 ET
ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc., the authority in business dining, today announced it will continue developing research and sponsoring key industry events in support of its ongoing commitment to both its corporate clients and restaurant partners. Top events to hear about Dinova's research findings include the QSR Magazine Fast Casual Meetup in Austin, Global Business Travel Association chapter events, and the Fast Casual Executive Summit. The company is also participating in multiple webinars that speak to the latest business dining trends – including traveler satisfaction, millennial workplace habits, and company-preferred dining programs.
Event Series
- Sept. 17: Austin, TX – Dinova is a partner sponsor for the QSR Fast Casual Meet Up in Austin, TX, where fast-casual owners, operators, execs, managers, and employees discuss strategies to revolutionize the in-restaurant experience.
- Oct. 4: Central & North Florida – Dinova's Shannon Delaney will be the keynote speaker at the Central and North Florida Business Travel Association's Q4 Educational Forum. The presentation, titled "#FOMO: What Companies Who Prioritize Traveler Satisfaction Know... and You Don't", will focus on new research conducted with the Global Business Travel Association on Traveler Satisfaction.
- Oct. 13 – 15: Austin TX – Dinova's Ryan Eklund will host a Brain Exchange segment at the Fast Casual Executive Summit, discussing key trends about millennial business diners and their affinity for quick serve and fast casual restaurants. This exclusive event is reserved for top-level restaurant executives — leaders and innovators of the fast casual industry.
- Oct. 22 – Livonia: MI - Dinova's Shannon Delaney will present again on the insights from the Traveler Satisfaction research at the Michigan Business Travel Association and Ohio Business Travel Association Education Day event. These two chapters are the authoritative voice of Business Travel Management for Michigan and Ohio with resources completely dedicated to providing a forum for constructive exchanges of information and ideas amongst its membership.
Webinar Series
- Sept. 18 - QSR Webinar - The Millennial Majority: How 50% of the American Workforce Influences QSR Spend. Millennials compose more than half of America's workforce. How they decide where to eat – especially for business – has massive implications for the QSR landscape. By attending this webinar, Shannon Delaney – VP of Marketing for Dinova and Kristen Hoffman – Director of Marketing, Restaurants Partnerships for Dinova will help you learn: [Register]
- Why working millennials are choosing QSR restaurants for business dining – and influencing the others to do the same
- What is most important to them when they choose QSR restaurants for business travel meals and catering
- What QSR restaurants can do to attract the millennial workforce
- Oct. 3 - GBTA Joint Webinar – #FOMO What Companies That Prioritize Traveler Satisfaction Know … and You Don't. Find out what you really need to know about traveler satisfaction from companies that are already embracing it, as well as those that aren't yet ready to jump on board, and discover ways to benchmark your current traveler satisfaction-friendliness. Presented by Shannon Delaney, Dinova VP of Marketing, and Hannah Jaffee, GBTA Research Analyst. Register here
Resources:
About Dinova
Dinova makes business meals count. We are the only total business dining solution that delivers spend visibility, savings and employee rewards for companies while providing a B2B strategy that drives growth for restaurants. Dinova has created a business-grade restaurant network, currently at 20,000+ locations, providing solutions for all corporate meal occasions including travel, catering and private dining. Visit www.dinova.com for more information.
