Dinova Takes Its Strategic Restaurant Marketplace on the Road

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, today announced it will continue developing research and sponsoring key industry events in support of its ongoing commitment to both its corporate clients and restaurant partners. Top events to hear about Dinova's research findings include the QSR Magazine Fast Casual Meetup in Austin, Global Business Travel Association chapter events, and the Fast Casual Executive Summit. The company is also participating in multiple webinars that speak to the latest business dining trends – including traveler satisfaction, millennial workplace habits, and company-preferred dining programs.