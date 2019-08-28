Dinova's Marketplace Fuels Business Dining Growth in Q2 2019

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, today announced ­its year over year second quarter marketplace results that highlight key stats including spend through the Dinova network has increased 27%, with 26% growth in the number of business dining transactions and a 4% increase in average check size for restaurants' transactions with Dinova clients.

Driven by its proprietary connection to business diners and ability to influence which restaurants they frequent, Dinova continues to add high-profile restaurants and companies to its business dining marketplace and expand its reach nationwide.

"The addition of Einstein Bros.® Bagels, Bruegger's Bagels and Noah's New York Bagels means Dinova's marketplace now exceeds 20,000 restaurant locations nationwide, a significant milestone and the fastest increase year over year in the company's history," says Alison Galik, CEO of Dinova. "Having these brands in our marketplace reinforces the draw of business diners that are spending $100B annually."

Bagel Brands is a collection of over 1000 locations that combines the best of breakfast, lunch and catering with each brand's unique history and heart. Einstein Bros.® Bagels has over 700 stores in 40 states (plus the District of Columbia). Bruegger's Bagels has over 200 stores coast to coast and Noah's New York Bagels has 54 stores focused in California.

"Business travelers deserve a great meal while they are on the road and our brands are a perfect way to start their day. Today, business travelers are a significant percentage of our daily business and choosing to partner with Dinova strategically enhances our brand awareness within this target audience," adds Ernie Mattin, Vice President of Catering and Wholesale, Bagel Brands. "The program provides opportunities to introduce our on-premises, take-out and catering expertise to companies across the country."

Business travelers are responsible for a hefty portion of the average company's dining spend. Dinova continues to conduct research to uncover habits, generational preferences, favored corporate policies and overall trends for today's business diner.

Download the Dinova whitepaper in collaboration with the Global Business Traveler's Association to learn more about business travelers and how they select restaurants and loyalty best practices.

63% of business travelers research where they want to dine before their trip

77% like to "eat like a local" when on the road

74% would eat in a preferred restaurant if they could earn some type of reward

Resources:

Connect with us on social: Twitter ; Facebook ; LinkedIn

; ; Catering product link: https://www.dinova.com/corporate-catering/

Dine Assist product link: https://www.dinova.com/private-dining/

For Restaurants

For Companies

About Dinova

Dinova makes business meals count. We are the only total business dining solution that delivers spend visibility, savings and employee benefits for companies while providing a B2B strategy that drives growth for restaurants. Dinova has created a business-grade restaurant network, currently at 20,000+ locations, providing solutions for all corporate meal occasions including travel, catering and private dining. Visit www.dinova.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Alison Guzzio

Phone: 484-459-3243

Email: aguzzio@dinova.com

SOURCE Dinova, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dinova.com

