Dinty Moore® Beef Stew Ad Campaign Honored with a Golden Effie Award

"The campaign was all about connecting the rich brand heritage of Dinty Moore® Beef Stew and its lumberjack roots while celebrating its place as a 'working man's fuel' in pop-culture," said Sarah Johnson, brand manager, Grocery Products at Hormel Foods.

The campaign focused on digital activation and sponsorship events and resulted in an 18 percent increase in baseline volume sales and 16 percent increase in household penetration.

"Winning an Effie is the ultimate prize for any client and agency team, as it celebrates fantastic creative ideas and outstanding business results," said Ali Siviter, group account director, BBDO Minneapolis. "The fact that an 80-year-old brand capitalized on a millennial fashion trend to appeal to a broad demographic of consumers is what made this work really stand out."

To view the digital ad, please visit http://www.hormel.com/Brands/Hormel-Dinty-Moore.

The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry and recognize any and all forms of marketing communication that contribute to a brand's success. The North American Effie rankings reflect points accumulated from finalist and winning case studies from the 2018 North American Effie Awards competition and will be factored into the 2019 Global Effie Index. For more on the Effie Awards, please visit https://www.effie.org.

