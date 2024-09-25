DIO Cocktails, A Luxury Canned Cocktail Brand Offering a Mixology-Forward Take on Classic Cocktails, Announces Its Partnership with Imperial Beverage, One of the Leading Beverage Alcohol Distribution Companies in the State of Michigan as Well as the Debut of Its First Seasonal Flavor, the Honey Date Gold Rush

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the original god of festivity, Dionysus, DIO aims to redefine the art of mixology and elevate the indulgent imbibing experience of luxury ready-to-drink canned cocktails.

Founded by globally renowned event designer Bronson van Wyck and creative entrepreneur Nick Bradley, DIO offers quickfire concoctions that deliver mixology-worthy flavors in the convenience of a can.

DIO Cocktails

DIO's portfolio is focused on high-quality ingredients without the use of artificial flavors, sweeteners, syrups, or preservatives - with each 200ml cocktails containing less than 8 grams of sugar and 220 calories per can, while still boasting a remarkable 13.5-15% ABV.

DIO's current offering includes the Hibiscus Rose French 75, Orange Blossom Margarita, Turmeric Ginger Lemon Mule and a Grapefruit Basil Paloma. In October 2024, DIO will debut its first seasonal flavor, the Honey Date Gold Rush, a shimmering mirage of honey, dates, lemon and southern-blended bourbon.

After a successful launch in DIO's home state, New York in July 2023, the brand has secured a distribution partnership with Imperial Beverage Company in Michigan.

Imperial is one of the top beverage alcohol distributors in the state of Michigan, providing statewide coverage that serves every Michigan County, every week, all year long.

Ashley Cekola, Portfolio Director at Imperial Beverage, said of the partnership, "We are excited to partner with DIO to bring their sophisticated and innovative canned cocktails to Michigan. Combining modern twists on classic global cocktails with all-natural ingredients and low sugar content, DIO Cocktails deliver exceptional taste and quality in a convenient format. We're confident that, just as they have in other markets, DIO Cocktails will quickly become a beloved choice in homes and venues throughout the state."

"We are thrilled to be expanding to the Great Lakes State with Imperial Beverage, a top powerhouse distributor of the state. Building on the swift success of our luxurious libations in our home state, New York, we are excited to elevate the current canned cocktail offering in Michigan and become a household name." - Nick Bradley, Co-Founder & CEO of DIO.

DIO is currently available in NY, MI and FL state markets at select retailers and online at drinkdio.com with availability to ship to 33 states, with plans to expand to more states by end of 2024.

For more info on DIO Cocktails, visit them at drinkdio.com or @drinkdio on Instagram.

