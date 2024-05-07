DIO Cocktails, a luxury canned cocktail brand offering a mixology-forward take on classic cocktails, announces its partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), one of the leading beverage alcohol distribution companies, in the state of New York

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the original god of festivity, Dionysus, DIO aims to redefine the art of mixology and elevate the indulgent imbibing experience of luxury ready-to-drink canned cocktails.

DIO offers quickfire concoctions that deliver mixology-worthy flavors in the convenience of a can. DIO's portfolio is focused on high-quality ingredients without the use of artificial flavors, sweeteners, syrups, or preservatives - with all cocktails containing less than 8 grams of sugar and 220 calories per can, while still boasting a remarkable 13.5-15% ABV.

DIO Cocktails

Each 200ml canned cocktail rings in at $6.99 per can in the state of NY and the current offering includes the Hibiscus Rose French 75, Spicy Pineapple Margarita, Turmeric Ginger Lemon Mule and a Tahitian Vanilla Espresso Martini.

Founded by globally renowned event designer Bronson van Wyck and creative entrepreneur Nick Bradley, DIO can often be found at key NYC season events like Save Venice at The Plaza or in the mini fridge of your next upstate weekend getaway at places like the Urban Cowboy Lodge.

With DIO's RTD cans' launch less than a year ago, it is an exciting time for the brand to be partnering with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) for distribution in New York.

RNDC is one of the top beverage alcohol distributors in the nation and their reach of 39 states and District of Columbia helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers.

Matt Fraas, EVP of Sales for RNDC NY, said of the partnership, "As the canned cocktail category continues to show positive growth, we see DIO's refined canned cocktail approach as a great entrance into this category segment. We look forward to partnering and building this innovative brand across New York State."

"As a new brand launching in one of the country's most competitive markets [NY], we couldn't be more excited to be partnering with a beverage titan like RNDC. We are thrilled that our unique product offering is poised to tackle white space in the RTD space." - Nick Bradley, Co-Founder & CEO of DIO.

DIO is currently available in the NY state market at select retailers and online at drinkdio.com with availability to ship to 33 states, with plans to expand to more states by end of 2024.

For more info on DIO Cocktails, visit them at drinkdio.com or @drinkdio on Instagram.

For more DIO inquiries, reach out to Nicholas Bradley at [email protected] or for press inquiries reach out to Taylor Foxman at [email protected].

