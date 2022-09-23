Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market to record USD 62.06 Mn incremental growth -- APAC to occupy 52% global market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 62.06 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. The report considers various factors such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market 2022-2026

The high usage of DOM in the cosmetics and personal care industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. Vendors compete on price and quality. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some significant risk factors for vendors operating in the market. Technological changes, packaging, and transportation are other significant risk factors. Therefore, vendors distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to stay ahead of the competition.

The major players in the market are keenly focusing on M&As to expand their line of business and shield themselves from the threat of rivalry. The medium and small-scale vendors are developing innovative capabilities, while the key vendors continue to have a strong foothold in the market. The competitive environment of the market is expected to intensify further during the forecast period, owing to an increase in R&D activities for technology and product development.

The report identifies Avantor Inc., Banner Chemicals Ltd, Biesterfeld AG, Celanese Corp., ChemCeed LLC, Covalent Chemical LLC, ESIM Chemicals GmbH, Hallstar Innovations Corp., Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co. Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nayakem Organics Pvt. Ltd., Neuchem, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Polynt Spa, Prakash Chemicals International Pvt. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and YUANLI CHEMICAL GROUP Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Surfactant



Adhesives



Coatings



Others

The market growth in the surfactant segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing use of surfactants as detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants. Also, the increasing applications of surfactants in personal care, institutional cleaning, and food processing industries is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

52% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growing demand for paints and coatings and adhesive applications in the building and construction industry will drive the growth of the regional market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dioctyl maleate (DOM) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dioctyl maleate (DOM) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dioctyl maleate (DOM) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dioctyl maleate (DOM) market vendors

Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 62.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa,

and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled Avantor Inc., Banner Chemicals Ltd, Biesterfeld AG

Celanese Corp., ChemCeed LLC, Covalent Chemical

LLC, ESIM Chemicals GmbH, Hallstar Innovations

Corp., Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co. Ltd., Henan

GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nayakem

Organics Pvt. Ltd., Neuchem, Parchem Fine and

Specialty Chemicals, Polynt Spa, Prakash Chemicals

International Pvt. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co

Ltd., and YUANLI CHEMICAL GROUP Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, and market condition analysis for the

forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Surfactant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Surfactant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Surfactant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Surfactant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Surfactant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Coatings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Coatings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Avantor Inc.

Exhibit 101: Avantor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Avantor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Avantor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Avantor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Avantor Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Biesterfeld AG

Exhibit 106: Biesterfeld AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Biesterfeld AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Biesterfeld AG - Key offerings

10.5 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 109: Celanese Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Celanese Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 ESIM Chemicals GmbH

Exhibit 113: ESIM Chemicals GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: ESIM Chemicals GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: ESIM Chemicals GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Hallstar Innovations Corp.

Exhibit 116: Hallstar Innovations Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Hallstar Innovations Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Hallstar Innovations Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 122: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 125: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.10 Nayakem Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Nayakem Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Nayakem Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Nayakem Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Polynt Spa

Exhibit 130: Polynt Spa - Overview



Exhibit 131: Polynt Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Polynt Spa - Key offerings

10.12 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

