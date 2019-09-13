Dioctyl Terephthalate and Emerging Alternatives, 2019 Research Report
This report covers various types of products available in the market and potential application sectors in various industries. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product, application, emerging alternatives and alternatives, with estimated value derived from manufacturer revenues.
The global DOTP and emerging alternatives market comprise products that are adopted in various applications by a diverse set of end-users. Dioctyl terephthalate and emerging alternatives (diisononyl phthalate, diisodecyl phthalate) are organic compounds that primarily are used as plasticizers. Dioctyl terephthalate is a non-phthalate plasticizer that has superior durability, transparency and high thermal resistance. Because of their toxicological characteristics, these organic compounds are ideal for a variety of applications, including consumer goods, cables and wires, medical devices and others.
The report examines the main product applications and markets to help companies and investors prioritize product opportunities and strategic movements. The report highlights key industry and market trends and quantifies the main market segments.
Dioctyl terephthalate increasingly is considered as a promising alternative to phthalate plasticizers. Phthalate plasticizers such as di (2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP) and disobutyl phthalate (DIBP) have been banned for use in consumer goods, which has increased the demand for alternative plasticizers from end-user industries.
Increasing approvals and certifications by international regulatory agencies and growing demand for eco-friendly plasticizers are creating unique market opportunities. This report analyzes these trends and their impact on future markets for DOTP and emerging alternatives.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global DOTP and emerging alternatives market.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) market and analysis of emerging alternatives
- A look at the regulatory framework in the United States, the European Union and China
- Description of investment and phase estimation analysis
- Coverage of case studies on phthalate-based plasticizers along with innovations and advancements in DOTP industry
- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Basf SE, Exxonmobil Chemical Co. Inc., Makwell Plastisizers Private Ltd., Hanwha Chemical Corp., Oxea Gmbh and YK Makina
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Growth in Plastic Production to Increase DOTP Demand
- Increasing Bioplastics Production
- Market Trends
- Expansion of EU REACH Regulation on Phthalate
- Growing Demand of New Non-phthalate Plasticizers to Meet Regulatory Requirements
- Regulatory Framework
- U.S.
- European Union
- China
- Investment and Phase Estimation Analysis
- Stakeholder Analysis
- Case Studies on Phthalate-Based Plasticizers
- Antidumping Investigation Regarding DOTP Imports from South Korea
- Acceptance of Public Comments by FDA On the Ortho-Phthalates Safety Issues
- Expansion by Companies across Europe and North America
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand from End-User Industries
- Increasing Approvals and Certifications, by International Regulatory Agencies
- Up-Surge in Demand for Eco-friendly Plasticizers
- Innovations and Advancements in DOTP and Alternatives
- DOTP Production to Replace Dioctyl Phthalate by Using Costing Measures
- Alcoholysis of Polyethylene Terephthalate Using Deep Eutectic Solvents
- New PVC Compounds
- Epoxidized Castor: Emerging Alternative to DOTP
Chapter 4 Dioctyl Terephthalate and Emerging Alternatives Market by Product
- Esterification
- Content 98%
- Content 99%
- Content 99.5%
- Transesterification
- Content 96%
Chapter 5 Dioctyl Terephthalate and Emerging Alternatives Market by Alternatives
- Phthalate-Based Alternatives
- DINP
- DOP
- DPHP
- DIDP
- Other
- Non-phthalate-Based Alternatives
- Dioctyl Sebacate
- Acetyl Tributyl Citrate
- Di-Isononylcyclohexane-1, 2-Dicarboxylate
- Epoxidized Soybean Oil
- Others Non-phthalate Alternatives
Chapter 6 Dioctyl Terephthalate and Emerging Alternatives by Application
- Wire and Cable
- Consumer Goods
- Film and Sheet
- Coated Fabrics
- Medical Devices
- Automotive Parts
- Gasket
- Others (Flooring and Food Packaging)
- Food Packaging
- Flooring Material
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- ROW
Chapter 8 Industry Structure/Supply Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Suppliers/Manufacturers
- Distributors
- End Users
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- List of Expansions, Partnerships and Advancements
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Aekyung Petrochemical
- BASF SE
- The Chemical Co.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Exxonmobil Chemical
- GEC Kimya San. Tic. A. S.
- Grupa Azoty
- Hallstar
- Hanwha Chemical Corp.
- LG Chem Corp.
- Makwell Plastisizers Private Ltd.
- Meltem Kimya Tekstil San
- Merck Kgaa
- Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
- Oxea Gmbh
- Penta Manufacturing Co.
- Shandong Blue Sail Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Weifang Yuanli Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Xiamen Xm-Innovation Chemical Co. Ltd.
- YK Makina
