Dionis Goat Butter Lip Masks Are Now at Target -- Including NEW Birthday Cake Flavor, a Target-Exclusive

Four ultra-hydrating goat butter lip masks, packed with vitamins A, D and B6, are available now at Target locations nationwide.

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean beauty brand, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare, beloved for its vitamin-rich goat milk powered formulas, is bringing its cult-favorite Goat Butter Lip Mask collection, designed for day or overnight use, to Target stores across the United States. The collection includes best-sellers, summer favorites and a Target-exclusive, Birthday Cake flavor — available in US stores.

The Dionis Goat Butter Lip Mask Collection at Target

Dionis Mini Goat Butter Lip Masks available at Target

Target Exclusive Birthday Cake – a sweet, celebratory scent that makes every lip routine feel like a party; only at Target

– a sweet, celebratory scent that makes every lip routine feel like a party; only at Target Vanilla Bean – a cozy classic that delivers deep hydration with a soft, warm scent

a cozy classic that delivers deep hydration with a soft, warm scent Watermelon – a fresh, juicy pick-me-up that quenches dry lips with a burst of summer flavor

a fresh, juicy pick-me-up that quenches dry lips with a burst of summer flavor Glaze – a sheer, glossy finish that nourishes and adds a subtle shine for everyday wear

"We wanted to give Target shoppers intense lip hydration with a smooth, non-sticky finish for comfortable all-day or overnight wear. Dionis is thrilled to bring our Goat Butter Lip Masks to Target stores across the country." — Karen Minsky, President of Dionis Goat Milk Skincare

Why Goat Milk?

Known as nature's original balanced moisturizer, goat milk's pH naturally mirrors human skin, meaning it works with your skin barrier rather than disrupting it. Rich in vitamins, healthy fats, and lactic acid, goat milk gently exfoliates, nourishes at a cellular level, and soothes even the most sensitive skin.

To learn more about Dionis Goat Milk Skincare and discover the brand's latest products, follow @dionisskincare on Instagram and TikTok .

About Dionis Goat Milk Skincare

Born on a small goat farm in Virginia in 1982, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare is a woman-founded, family-owned brand now headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. For over four decades, Dionis has built a devoted following for its clean, dermatologist-tested, Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free formulas — all responsibly made in the USA. Rooted in nature, driven by science, and built for all skin types, Dionis brings the nourishing power of goat milk to everyday skincare routines across the country.

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SOURCE Dionis Goat Milk Skincare