Guided by its Farm to Family philosophy, the heritage skincare brand debuts a pediatrician-approved collection designed to care for baby's delicate skin.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 40 years, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare has been a trusted name in clean ingredient, moisturizing skincare. Today, the brand is expanding into baby care with the launch of Dionis Baby, its first-ever collection designed specifically for babies' delicate, sensitive skin. Guided by the philosophy of "Farm to Family," Dionis Baby is the brand's gentlest collection yet, thoughtfully crafted to nourish and protect baby's skin from the very beginning.

Dionis Goat Milk Skincare Introduces Dionis Baby, Bringing Its Trusted Goat Milk Skincare Expertise to the Next Generation

Developed for babies, toddlers and sensitive skin, the pediatrician-approved collection harnesses the nourishing and restorative benefits of whole goat milk, an ingredient naturally rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins, and prebiotics that help soothe and support baby's delicate skin barrier. Uniquely similar to skin's own pH, goat milk helps maintain healthy moisture levels while minimizing irritation, making it especially well-suited for sensitive skin. Every formula is also dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, phosphates, synthetic fragrances, and dyes.

"Dionis has earned the trust of consumers by creating skincare centered around clean ingredients and the nourishing benefits of goat milk," said Karen Minsky, President of Dionis. "Expanding into baby care is a natural next step for our brand, allowing us to bring that same expertise to families from their very first skincare routine. We're proud to introduce a collection that delivers the gentle, effective care parents expect from Dionis."

The launch comes as more parents embrace goat milk-based products across the baby category, from formula to skincare, in search of gentle, thoughtfully formulated options. Building on its longstanding expertise in goat milk skincare, Dionis Baby brings the brand's trusted approach to a new generation with products created specifically for babies' unique skincare needs.

Available in multiple sizes and ranging from $10 to $28, the debut collection includes:

All-Over Moisturizing Lotion (Fragrance Free & Lavender Sprig)

Hair & Body Wash (Fragrance Free & Lavender Sprig)

Baby Bum Diaper Cream

The collection will expand on September 10 with the launch of Travel Sets, perfectly portioned for diaper bags and families on the go, along with Baby Bundles, and a signature Billy the Goat Wash Mitt and Lovey. The expansion also includes an exclusive limited-edition collaboration with award-winning baby essentials brand Mama Cocoa. Available exclusively on BuyMamaCocoa.com and DionisGMSkincare.com, the Mama Cocoa x Dionis Baby Gift Sets pair Dionis Baby skincare essentials with Mama Cocoa's signature Gingham Cocoon Swaddle in pink or blue. Together, these additions extend the Dionis Baby experience beyond skincare, offering thoughtfully curated essentials for gifting, travel and everyday moments with baby. This limited-edition bundle will retail at $87 with a retail value of $108.

The Dionis Baby Collection launches August 4, 2026, on DionisGMSkincare.com, Amazon, and Cracker Barrel, with additional products arriving on September 10 at respective retailers.

About Dionis Goat Milk Skincare

Born on a small goat farm in Virginia in 1982, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare is a woman-founded, family-owned brand now headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. For more than 40 years, Dionis has created clean, dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free skincare powered by the nourishing benefits of goat milk. Rooted in nature, driven by science, and responsibly made in the USA, the brand continues to innovate with thoughtfully formulated products for every stage of life.

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SOURCE Dionis Goat Milk Skincare