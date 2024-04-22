Dionis Goat Milk Skincare Announces Refillable Lotion Program

Join Dionis' journey to transform their product packaging

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, best-selling premium goat milk skincare brand Dionis Goat Milk Skincare is excited to announce the launch of their new Refillable Lotion Pouch. Committed to expanding their sustainability program, Dionis is transforming their product packaging to keep the environment at the forefront of development. The Refill/Reuse/Save initiative includes refillable body lotion bottles and body lotion pouches that use significantly fewer resources and reduce the overall carbon footprint when compared to rigid bottles.

Dionis Skincare

The top-selling, cult favorite goat milk body lotion is a high-quality, non-greasy formula that hydrates without the heavy feel. The 16.9-ounce super-size pouch is now available at a valued price for customers to refill their existing bottles. Available in their best-selling signature scents including Lavendar Blossom, Sea Treasures, Creamy Coconut & Oats, Milk & Honey, Vanilla Bean, Verbena & Cream, Blood Orange, and Unscented.

As the leader of goat milk skincare, Dionis continues to deliver on their commitment of making high-quality, affordable, clean, and innovative goat milk-based products that empower everyone to love the way they look and feel in their skin. In addition to the refill pouch, Dionis has also partnered with How2Recycle, a program dedicated to getting materials in the recycling bin with instructional disposal information on their packaging as well as beginning to roll out new 50% PCR (post-consumer recycled) tubes.

The dermatologist tested lotions are cruelty-free and formulated with only clean ingredients, free of parabens and safe for all skin types. Dionis Goat Milk Skincare's Refillable Lotion is retailing direct-to-consumer on www.dionisgmskincare.com .

For more information, please contact [email protected] .

About Dionis Goat Milk Skincare

Women founded and women operated, Dionis originated in 1982 on a goat farm with the mission to innovate, redefine, and deliver high-quality, affordable skin care products, all made with the nourishing benefits goat milk offers; empowering everyone to love the way they look & feel in their skin.

Why goat milk? Goat milk naturally contains vitamins A, C, D, E, and B complex, lipids, and triglycerides. It preserves your skin's microbiome helping the skin to maintain moisture and suppleness.

Dionis' expansive skincare line of clean, luxurious bath and body products offering hand creams, lip balms, shave butter, body serum, and more are available to shop direct-to-consumer with prices ranging from $5 - $50 and available at select retailers including ULTA.

