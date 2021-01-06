Dionisio Gutiérrez analyzes the situation in Guatemala and Central America at the FIL event in Madrid

Regarding the political situation in Guatemala, as a result of the protests that took place in the city on November 21 and 28, the businessman stated: "Guatemala suffers the consequences of the absence of solid institutions that allow us to build a democracy that could launch Guatemala into sustained economic growth. Our geographical position in the Northern Triangle has transformed it into the perfect bridge for drug trafficking and transnational crime and it has generated something we call 'the capture of the State'. This has produced outrageous levels of criminalized policy" .

Dr. Gutiérrez also stated: "Only because in the Northern Triangle, we have had such a mediocre and weak left; We are not yet countries that have fallen into a dictatorship like Venezuela's. We also lack the natural resources that these characters are interested in. We are a forgotten region, even by our own people".

On the challenges for Latin America in 2021: "I see reasons for a prudent and intelligent optimism but conditioned to the fact that the academic and economic elites and the leaders of civil society who believe in the liberal values of the West, do things better than that we have made them. I think it is important to alert and denounce what is being experienced in Latin America. What is happening in Chile with the Constituent Assembly, in a country that had an economic model, as well as a democracy that was a benchmark. If that is happening in Chile, with perhaps the only exceptions of Uruguay and Costa Rica, then, the rest of our countries are on the tightrope and on the edge of the precipice".

To see the full interview, click here.

SOURCE Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo

Related Links

https://www.fundacionlibertad.com

