Dionisio Gutiérrez met attorney Jeff Sessions in Washington, D.C.
Jun 04, 2019, 19:00 ET
WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the framework of the Law Enforcement week in Washington city, Dionisio Gutiérrez, president of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, met with Jeff Sessions, General Attorney of the USA during 2017 and 2018, to discuss about the state capture, organized crime, drug trafficking, and corruption in Central America.
Gutiérrez began the conversation referring to the increase of organized crime in the region: "drug trafficking and drug-related politic leaders that affect our land with violence, corruption and the criminal capture of the State; and rather than being a problem that is about to be solved, it is getting worse".
On his side, Sessions referred that it is necessary to "take actions to dismantle transnational and local criminal organization, as the gangs and cartels fill our streets with drugs and violence. Federal agencies endowed to enforce the law should prioritize and devote enough resources and efforts to identify, prohibit, interrupt, and dismantle transnational criminal organizations."
Gutiérrez closed the discussion establishing that "for transnational problems, solutions must be transnational. There is an evident risk, which is the level of infiltration and the damage that drug cartels have caused to the State of Guatemala, as they interfere and want to manipulate our election process through illegal financing to political campaigns of certain parties".
This meeting is part of a set of meetings that Dionisio Gutiérrez is holding with civil officers of the United States to approach the problem of security of the Central American North Triangle.
SOURCE Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo
