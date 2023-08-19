Dionisio Gutiérrez Warns that Guatemala's Democracy is in Danger

News provided by

Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo

19 Aug, 2023, 10:21 ET

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To protect the electoral process, Dionisio Gutiérrez, President of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, issued a call to the citizenry during the presentations of the First and Second Round Electoral Polls in Guatemala throughout the month of August.

Gutiérrez stated, 'For those wondering today why we are presenting two electoral polls in the 2023 runoff election, the answer is that democracy in Guatemala is in danger.'

Dionisio Gutiérrez. President of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo
Additionally, regarding the candidates, Gutiérrez highlighted, 'One of the options is the old system, composed of political smugglers. Those who never miss any train because they board them all, and then ask where it's headed.'

Their objective is power, at any cost. We know what they're made of and what they're capable of.

The danger of that option is that it would lead us to the consolidation of a criminal State with all three branches under their control.

The other option will have to prove itself as a choice. If it wins this contest, in order to confront the aberration that politics has become, to free the captured State, and to survive, it will have to govern with the support and consensus of the citizens, whom it must convince that it represents them.'

The presentations were attended by a select group of national guests and international community members.

These activities are part of an effort that will culminate on election day, August 20th, with the International Electoral Observation Mission of the Freedom and Development Foundation, composed of three former presidents from Latin America and four North American high ranking ex law enforcement officials.

SOURCE Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo

Dionisio Gutiérrez chairs Freedom House 2023 Annual Awards in Washington, DC

Dionisio Gutiérrez preside los Premios Anuales de Freedom House 2023 en Washington

