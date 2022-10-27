Dionne Joi Launches Kickstarter Campaign to help with her Movement

After hosting the first-ever Joi Luck Club Live Summit, Dionne starts a fundraiser campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To be limitless means to embrace possibilities, create positive changes, and empower the mind to overcome challenges fearlessly. Dionne Joi , a wellness expert and mind transformation coach, launched a Kickstarter Campaign on October 15, 2022, to fund her upcoming Joi Luck Club App after successfully hosting the LIMITLESS Virtual Summit. It showcased an impressive roster of experts who shared their wisdom and powerful stories to inspire and empower aspiring entrepreneurs to focus on what it takes to not give up and how to reach their potential.

The keynote speakers who graced the stage with empowering narratives were Roz Cklark , Dr. Constance Craig-Mason , Robyn Hatcher , Stacey Butler , Molly Ruland , Rachel B. Lee , Regina Robinson , Otha Smith III , Rodney Red Grant , Joshua Raiford , Cari Carmona , Walter Maxfield Jones , Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson and Liana Zavo . These remarkable guests are professionals and industry leaders who shared their struggles from humble beginnings and unraveled secrets about their entrepreneurial journey to success. A few key highlights from the virtual conference were rooted in the importance of community building, collaboration, support and mental well-being.

Dionne Joi created the Joi Luck Club , an exclusive social club where members can access valuable resources and courses, expand their network and gain a support system to help navigate their journey to wellness and success. Her vision of providing insightful content with a supportive community of like-minded individuals paved the way for her first-ever summit. "I'm so blessed to have had incredible leaders join me for my first online summit – we're already working on a second event that's bigger and more interactive for everyone," Joi expressed.

The LIMITLESS Virtual Summit interviews will soon be available on the JLC app once the Kickstarter Event ends on November 14, 2022. Donors can get perks and enjoy rewards such as beta app access, a one-year personal development membership, limited edition merchandise, weekly calls with Dionne Joi, VIP memberships and other exclusive offers. Until then, anyone can catch the replays of the virtual summit on the Joi Luck Club YouTube Channel . To support the fundraiser campaign, click here .

ZavoMedia PR is a personal branding and authority global agency dedicated to helping business owners create their story, share it online, and take control of their narrative. To learn more about how ZavoMedia PR helps entrepreneurs and businesses grow their brands, visit www.ZavoMedia.com

