Dionne Joi, Wellness Guru and Mindset Expert Uses Her Eight Proven Hacks to Overcome Limiting Beliefs

Dionne shares her transformative journey to wellness and mindset healing in an upcoming book she co-authored

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheduled to launch in October 2022, Dionne Joi bares her powerful story of transformation to holistic wellness in an upcoming book, In the Midst of Chaos, which she co-authored with Mildred D. Muhammad. In her early years, she lost her child, faced sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Founder & CEO Dionne Joi, Wellness Guru and Mindset Expert

In 2016, Dionne met with a terrible car accident that left her unable to work and kept her highly dependent on medications, which caused mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and insomnia, significantly affecting her outlook. After numerous therapies and drug concoctions, she realized her regimen wasn't working well. It prompted her to explore another path and research the holistic journey to physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual healing. Having lived this life-changing method herself, Dionne obtained healing and transformation, where she unraveled an immense, authentic power that made her unstoppable. She became a wellness guru and mindset expert who created her eight step system to help women to overcome limiting beliefs and help gain greater success in all areas of life. Dionne motivates others to make the first step toward change.

Dionne also emphasizes that pain can be a catalyst for change. "Pain is inevitable, but misery is a choice," she reveals. As a single mother of two beautiful children, a solopreneur and a wellness guru, Dionne chooses to be happy and optimistic no matter what life throws her. She remains unapologetic and genuine to herself, encouraging her members to do the same.

As a result, she discovered her true passion in life: to teach others the holistic journey to wellness. She created the Joi Luck Club , a social club that focuses on holistic health. It is a club that provides members with a support system and many resources and courses essential for progress, healing, self-improvement and career development. She also helps people change their mindset and unlock their true inner power through her weekly audio event on LinkedIn called Wellness Wednesdays . Dionne is celebrating Black Business Month with all of her colleagues and is giving away a great incentive to become a member of her community and successful business and lifestyle club.

Dionne hosts a podcast called Get Plugged In on Spotify. She successfully interviewed Mildred Muhammad, Red Grant, and Tommy Chong.

