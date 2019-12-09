Dionne Warwick joins stellar line up for Peace Starts With Me Rally

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and Six-time Grammy winning singer Dionne Warwick has just been added to the list of performers for the most celebrated peace rally in the U.S., "Peace Starts With Me" December 28th at the Prudential Center. Featuring Grammy award winning talent including Grammy award winning Gospel star Hezekiah Walker, Grammy winning artist Yolanda Adams, and a 2000 Voice Choir made up of local singers from across the Tri-State Area under the direction of Emmy Award winning producer A. Curtis Farrow. The entertainment will be rounded out by Gospel sensations Kim Burrell, Joanne Rosario Condrey, an Orchestra, dancers and much more. The Peace Starts With Me rallies, gather thousands of people from a wide variety of national, racial, and religious backgrounds to stand united for peace.

Co-sponsored by Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) and the American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC), the Peace Starts With Me rallies have been an enormous success since their inception in 2017 at Madison Square Garden featuring Hezekiah Walker. The second stop on the tour was Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York with Grammy award winner Yolanda Adams and Citizen Way. The third stop was in Los Angeles at the City of Refuge mega church home of Bishop Noel Jones, and in June the Peace Starts with Me Rally took MGM Grand in Las Vegas by storm. At every Rally the thousands in attendance were treated to a keynote address by the Mother of Peace Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon.

The last stop for 2019 is Saturday, December 28th at 3:00pm at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. This rally for peace is a free event and all are welcome. This event has inspired clergy from around the world to join in.

This is an event you don't want to miss. For your free tickets, go to www.peacestartswithme.com . It's not too late to join the 2000 voice Choir for Peace, go to www.voicesforpeacechoir.com or call 973-643-6262 for more information.

DIONNE WARWICK

Dionne Warwick is one of the most charted female vocalists of all time, with 56 of her singles making the Billboard Hot 100. She was just awarded Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and has garnered six Grammys over the course of her illustrious career. Her voice and music are recognizable to fans young and old.

BISHOP HEZEKIAH WALKER

Bishop Hezekiah Walker has two Grammy Awards, as well as numerous Stellar, Dove, Vision, Soul Train, and Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA) Awards. Hezekiah was recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, continuing to uplift the masses from far and wide with inspirational songs that focus on maintaining faith and overcoming life's daunting moments. Hezekiah actively pastors the thriving Love Fellowship Church, which he founded in his native Brooklyn, New York.

YOLANDA ADAMS

After twelve albums, five Grammys and performing for several U. S. presidents, she still wows audiences all over the world, ever since her 1988 debut album, "Just As I Am." Yolanda Adams is renowned for pioneering the blend of modern gospel music infused with soul and jazz. In addition to being a gospel superstar, she has reigned on radio airwaves for more than ten years as the host of her own show, "The Yolanda Adams Morning Show," which has been heard in over sixty markets nationally.

KIM BURRELL

Pastor Kim Burrell is a Grammy Award-nominated and Stellar Award-winning singer known for her dynamic, distinctive and captivating voice. Her passion is for ministry and music. A native of Houston, Kim has performed in notable venues and ministries around the world. Her prayer is that she would be used as a vessel of change; that her spirit-filled singing and preaching will touch the lives of many.

JOANN ROSARIO CONDREY

was first introduced to gospel audiences by Fred Hammond with her debut album More More More. Since then, Joann has become a wife, mother, international bilingual worship leader, and pastor. Joann pastors RainFire Church in Douglasville Georgia with her husband, Cory "Coco Brother" Condrey, and is passionate about helping people grow in their relationship with Jesus.

DR. HAK JA HAN MOON

Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, affectionately known as the "Mother of Peace." For the past three years, she has been on a worldwide "Peace Starts With Me" speaking tour, calling every individual to become a co-creator of a lasting peaceful world, starting with themselves. The heart and soul of Dr. Moon's, and her late husband Rev. Sun Myung Moon's, lifelong ministry, spanning more than 50 years, is the ideal of the family as the cornerstone of world peace.

BISHOP NOEL JONES

Bishop Noel Jones, pastor of City of Refuge Ministries, is a theologian and scholar who has been called "eclectic, a maverick, and a preacher's preacher." His gospel message seeks to address religion's alleged inability to be relevant to the changing climate of the times. He does not see the preacher as head of a hierarchy, but rather as a partner to the administration and to the laity of the church. He views integration and multifaceted leadership styles as key to reaching the communities within and outside of religion.

A. CURTIS FARROW

A choir director since the age of nine, Mr. Farrow was named as one of the most influential men in Gospel music. In 2014 Mr. Farrow fulfilled a long-time dream to break the Guinness World Record for World's Largest Gospel Choir by organizing and leading 1171 voices. In 2017 Mr. Farrow amassed a 3000 Voice Choir for Peace at Madison Square Garden. For the twentieth year Mr. Farrow brought his directing and producing talents to McDonald's Gospelfest 2019 and has received 14 Emmy nominations and won two Emmy awards for producing the McDonald's Gospelfest television specials for the past nineteen years. Mr. Farrow was responsible for the organization, planning and execution of the home going services for the Late Whitney Houston, the Queen, Aretha Franklin, watched by millions around the world.

