Dion's Chicago Dream Celebrates Major Milestone: Providing 1 Million Pounds of Fresh Produce to Chicagoland Households in Need

Dream Day: February 1, 2024

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, the first day of Black History Month, Dion's Chicago Dream achieved a major milestone: Purchasing, packaging, and delivering the nonprofit's millionth pound of free, high-quality produce to Chicagoland households in need since 2020. The organization celebrated the occasion as "Dream Day 2024."

"I'm so proud of our team for achieving this milestone in less than four years – and on the first day of Black History Month, no less," said Dion Dawson, Chief Dreamer and Founder of Dion's Chicago Dream.

"Reliable access to fresh, nutritious food is a human right. As someone who experienced homelessness and food insecurity both as a child and as a returning Navy veteran, I know what it's like to be denied that right. I feel blessed to have a Dream Team of employees and a strong community of supporters helping address the food insecurity crisis in my beloved hometown of Chicago. Reaching this million-pound milestone is a dream come true."

Dream Day 2024 began bright and early at Dion's Chicago Dream's headquarters, where Dion, members of the team, and partners reflected on the meaning behind their achievement — both for themselves as individuals, and for the city as a whole.

From there, Dion, his team, and partners drove to Englewood to make the 1-million-pound milestone delivery to the Thompson Family, one of the first households to ever receive a Dream Delivery. Dion surprised the family with a $10,000 check, sponsored by Amazon; a $1,000 shopping spree to the Englewood Save A Lot; and a framed, signed Chicago Bulls jersey and VIP Gameday Experience. Mayor Brandon Johnson, State Representative Sonya Harper, and Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman also participated in the surprise.

"Thank you God for Dion's dream. He's an awesome individual," said Monica Thompson, after being surprised.

At the end of the month, Dion's Chicago Dream will release a short, documentary-style video capturing the highlights from "Dream Day 2024.

Dream Day 2024 partners include Amazon, the American Diabetes Association, and the Chicago Bulls.

"Amazon is honored to be a Dream Day 2024 partner. Dion's Chicago Dream has ended food insecurity for thousands of Chicagoans, while championing quality, innovation, and workforce development. We are honored to celebrate their work today and help them continue to deliver incredible outcomes for the community," said Sarah Glavin, Head of Community Affairs, Amazon.

"We want to congratulate Dion's Chicago Dream on achieving this amazing milestone in just three and a half years," said Terri Wiggins, senior vice president of health equity at the American Diabetes Association. "The Dream Delivery program is helping people live healthier, happier lives. Today is about celebrating that impact and continuing to do whatever we can to center health equity and diabetes prevention."

Dion's Chicago Dream takes a fresh approach to addressing food insecurity in the Chicago area, in collaboration with the American Diabetes Association and with support from the Baxter International Foundation.

Many times in his life, Dion waited in long lines at food banks, which rely on donated food and can't guarantee an ample supply of high-quality, nutritious options.

By contrast, Dion's Chicago Dream purchases its own produce in order to guarantee quality and stabilize access. It also provides three convenient ways for households to participate in the program:

Project Dream Fridge: A community fridge in Englewood (where Dion grew up) is stocked every morning Dream Delivery: A 10-pound box of fresh produce is delivered directly to a family's home every week Dream Vaults: Network-enabled smart lockers hold boxes of produce for up to 175 households per week

The Dream Vault initiative is modeled after the Amazon Locker concept.

Dion's Chicago Dream gives special thanks to the following partners for attending the Dream Day celebration and surprise:

Amazon

Chicago Bulls

American Diabetes Association

Obama Foundation

Beyond Hunger

Joyce Foundation

Weight Watchers

Reva and David Logan Foundation

Thierer Family Foundation

Englewood First Responders

F.H. Paschen

Oscar Mayer Family

Chicago Community Trust

McCormick Foundation

Chicago Sky

