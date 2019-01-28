DionyMed Brands Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 30, 2019

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as, advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DionyMed Brands Inc. ("DionyMed" or "Company") (CSE: DYME), a multi-state vertically integrated cannabis brand and delivery platform, today announced that Edward Fields, Chief Executive Officer of DionyMed, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 30, 2019.

DATE: Wednesday, January 30, 2019

TIME: 2:00 PM EST

Recent Company Highlights:

January 22 , 2019: Signed Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley Extracts, LLC

, 2019: Signed Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley Extracts, LLC January 17 , 2019: Signed Definitive Agreement for an up to US$40 Million Credit Facility

, 2019: Signed Definitive Agreement for an up to Credit Facility January 10 , 2019: Announced Strategic Partnership with Nevada -based Retailer Acres Cannabis

About DionyMed

Founded in 2017, DionyMed is a multi-state cannabis brands and delivery platform, supporting cultivators, manufacturers and award-winning brands in the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. DionyMed sells branded products in every category from flower to vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles. DionyMed serves more than 700 dispensaries and completes over 40,000 Direct-To-Consumer deliveries each month with its growing portfolio of products and brands. Learn more at www.DionyMed.com and follow @DYME Inc. on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved" and include, without limitation, statements related to the implementation or impact of certain regulations, the expansion of the Company's online platforms, enhancing the Company's distribution reach and product variety and changes to the Company's revenue drivers.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

