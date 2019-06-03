DionyMed Brands, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 4th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DionyMed Brands Inc. ("DionyMed" or "Company") (CSE:DYME;OTCQB:DYMEF), a multi-state cannabis brands, distribution and delivery platform, today announced that Edward Fields, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 4th

TIME: 1:30 PM Eastern Time

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June4CannabisVIC

Recent Company Highlights

Announced exclusive distribution agreements with five THC- and CBD-focused brands, including Défoncé Chocolatier and CBD Alive

Announced closing of Oversubscribed Bought Deal Financing for C$10.5 million in gross proceeds

in gross proceeds Expanded its wholly owned, award-winning house brand "Winberry Farms" with the launch of 12 new CBD-focused products

Signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pioneer Valley Extracts, LLC, a licensed product manufacturer in Massachusetts

About DionyMed Brands, Inc.



Founded in 2017, DionyMed is a multi-state cannabis brands platform, supporting cultivators, manufacturers and award-winning brands in the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. DionyMed sells branded products in every category from flower to vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles. DionyMed serves cannabis consumers through retail dispensary distribution and direct-to-consumer fulfillment with its growing portfolio of award-winning brands. Learn more at dionymed.com and follow @DYME_Inc on Twitter and LinkedIn.

