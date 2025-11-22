Dionysus Health Appoints Digital Health Leader Rashmi Raghavendra as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO to Lead Company from Groundbreaking Science to Commercial Launch in Maternal Mental Health Diagnostics

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dionysus Health, a precision diagnostics company revolutionizing maternal mental health through Epigenetics and Artificial Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Rashmi Raghavendra as Chief Executive Officer.

Raghavendra is a globally recognized leader in digital health, diagnostics innovation, and healthcare AI. With more than 20 years of experience transforming early-stage ventures into scalable, revenue-generating companies, she has created over $500 million in healthcare revenue and led major initiatives across Apple, Samsung, Qualcomm, and Philips Healthcare. As Founder and Managing Director of rcubed | ventures, Rashmi has invested in and advised several startups advancing women's health, predictive diagnostics, and virtual care solutions.

"Rashmi's appointment marks a transformative milestone for Dionysus Health," said Dr. Andrea Cubitt, Co-Founder and Board Director. "Her deep expertise in commercialization, healthcare AI, and diagnostics innovation will guide our next chapter as we bring our clinically validated science into real-world impact for mothers everywhere."

Raghavendra joins Dionysus Health at a pivotal time as the company moves from validated, groundbreaking science to full commercialization. The clinically validated diagnostic tool has demonstrated up to 90% predictive accuracy in over 600 participants. It is supported by $14.5 million in non-dilutive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The company anticipates several key milestones:

First commercial pilots launching in Dec 2025, in Florida with multiple leading OB-GYN groups

FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2026

Full FDA Device Approval by 2027

Dionysus Health is currently completing its financing efforts to support the upcoming commercial pilots and accelerate regulatory approvals.

"Dionysus Health is redefining what's possible in maternal mental health," said Raghavendra. "By harnessing epigenetics and AI, our technology shifts care from reaction to prevention, empowering clinicians to identify risk for postpartum depression as early as 24 weeks into pregnancy. I'm honored to lead this mission and bring proactive care to women and families who've waited far too long. As both a mother and a healthcare executive, this work is deeply personal."

Visit https://dionysushealth.com/ to learn more about Dionysus Health's innovative approach to maternal mental health and how it plans to make a positive impact on women and families. Explore the company's research, technology, and mission to revolutionize maternal mental health screening.

About Dionysus Health

Dionysus Health is a precision diagnostics company harnessing AI and epigenetics to predict and prevent postpartum depression before it starts. The company's proprietary blood test identifies a woman's risk as early as 24 weeks of pregnancy, using advanced molecular biomarkers and AI-driven pattern recognition to detect biological changes months before symptoms arise. Clinically validated in more than 600 participants with up to 90% predictive accuracy, the diagnostic has been supported by $14.5 million in non-dilutive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Dionysus Health anticipates FDA Breakthrough Device designation in 2026 and full approval by 2027, with its first commercial pilots launching in 2025. Every year, postpartum depression affects one in five new mothers and costs the U.S. more than $14 billion, yet half of all cases go undiagnosed and untreated. Dionysus Health's mission is simple but profound: to make predictive maternal mental health screening the standard of care, improving outcomes for women, families, and society at large.

