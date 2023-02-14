Diös Fastigheter year-end report 2022

STERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diös sums up 2022 as a good year, where the net operating income has grown by 14 per cent and the surplus ratio amounts to a strong 68 per cent. The company increases the occupancy rate to 91 percent and the net leasing to SEK 77 million, which testifies to active successful work and the strength of the company's market. In order to create the most favorable situation for the company and the owners given the new financial conditions, the board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share (3.52).

Fourth quarter 2022

Income increased by 14 per cent and amounted to SEK 568 million (500).

(500). Net leasing amounted to SEK 18 million (6).

(6). Property management income decrease was 15 per cent and totals to SEK 213 million (250).

(250). Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK -356 million (874) and for derivatives to SEK -13 million (15).

(874) and for derivatives to (15). Profit after tax was SEK -113 million (965).

(965). Earnings per share were SEK -0.80 (7.03).

Period January - December 2022

Income increased by 12 per cent and amounted to SEK 2,209 million (1,967).

(1,967). Net leasing amounted to SEK 77 million (30).

(30). Property management income increase was 5 per cent and totals to SEK 1,081 million (1,030).

(1,030). Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK -150 million (1,790) and for derivatives to SEK 104 million (36).

(1,790) and for derivatives to (36). Profit after tax was SEK 830 million (2,324).

(2,324). Earnings per share were SEK 5.87 (17.08).

(17.08). The board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share (3.52), to be evenly distributed on four payout dates.

– I am proud that we have delivered yet another strong result that demonstrates our ability to act. We find ourselves in an environment with new challenging financial conditions, where our business focus and strong market are crucial to continue creating long-term value. I look bright on the future, says Knut Rost, CEO, Diös.

Presentation of the report

Today at 10:00 am, CFO Rolf Larsson and Head of Investor Relations Johan Dernmar will present the report via a webcasted conference call. The presentation takes place in English.

More information about the conference call can be found at: https://investors.dios.se

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.00 CET on 14 February 2023.

