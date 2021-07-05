Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Jun 2021

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We delivered a very strong result for the period. Income increased was 6 per cent, the surplus ratio reached a record 68 per cent and the property value exceeded SEK 26 billion. Multiple profitable transactions and a strong underlying market have driven a positive value development and provide a good outlook ahead.

Income increase was 6 per cent and totals SEK 987 million (928)

(928) Property management income increase was 13 per cent and totals SEK 519 million (458)

(458) Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK 675 million (-143) and for derivatives to SEK 14 million (0)

(-143) and for derivatives to (0) Profit after tax was SEK 957 million (246)

(246) Earnings per share were SEK 7.07 (1.83)

− I'm passionate about courageous leadership and a business culture where our employees grow, thrive and want to take personal responsibility for contributing to Diös' growth. On-going trends and the effects of the pandemic are leading to a more flexible way of working and demands for sustainable business models, which all of us have to adjust to. We have a unique position in a hot market with competent and driven employees. We will continue to act on our opportunities, make more and better deals, increase our profitability and thereby create further value for our shareholders, says Knut Rost, CEO.

Presentation of the report

Today at 12.20 pm, CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a webcasted conference call. Presentation takes place in English.

More information about the conference can be found at:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/disfastigheter/dios-interim-report-jan-jun-2021/register

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CEST on 5 July 2021.

