Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-June 2023

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diös delivers a continued strong operating result for the second quarter with a positive net leasing of SEK 16 million, an increased operating surplus of 14 per cent, a continued strong occupancy rate of 92 per cent and 14 per cent higher income compared to the same quarter in 2022. The company continues to secure its financial key figures and did during the quarter handle the year's remaining debt maturities.

Period of Jan-Jun

Income increased by 14 per cent to SEK 1,237m (1,082)

(1,082) Operating surplus increased by 15 per cent to SEK 822m (716)

(716) Property management income decreased by 25 per cent to SEK 439m (584)

(584) Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK -680m (683) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives to SEK -73m (115)

(683) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives to (115) Profit after tax was SEK -251m (1,064)

(1,064) Earnings per share were SEK -1.78 (7.52)

Second quarter of 2023

Income increased by 14 per cent to SEK 620m (543)

(543) Operating surplus increased by 14 per cent to SEK 433m (380)

(380) Property management income decreased by 30 per cent to SEK 219m (313)

(313) Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK -117m (106) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives to SEK 6m (27)

(106) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives to (27) Profit after tax was SEK 83m (356)

(356) Earnings per share were SEK 0.58 (2.52)

"I can state that the population is growing in our cities and the underlying growth is good, which means an increased demand for modern and flexible offices, premises for urban services and residentials. This gives us the conditions to further strengthen our profitability. We have successfully managed to refinance our upcoming bond redemptions during the quarter, as well as, after the turn of the quarter, refinanced the remaining part of maturing bank debt in 2023. That means we have handled the refinancing risk for the rest of 2023. With our energetic employees and teams as well as a very interesting market, we continue to deliver shareholder value," says Knut Rost, CEO, Diös.

Presentation of the report

Today at 08:15 CEST, CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation is in English. More information about the conference call is available at: dios.se

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 7 July 2023.

