Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-June 2024

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial conditions have gradually improved during spring, which we've noticed in an increased level of leasing activities and a more active transactions market. Northern Sweden has become more firmly positioned as the growth region of the country and we are experiencing continued interest in our cities. During the second quarter, net leasing totalled SEK 11m, EPRA NRV increases by 2 per cent and we have decreased our loan-to-value ratio to 53.4 per cent as compared with the end of last year. The property values remain stable. The market is shifting from a place of financial uncertainty to providing opportunities for growth and greater earning capacity.

Second quarter of 2024

Income increased by 2 per cent to SEK 634m (620)

(620) Operating surplus increased by 3 per cent to SEK 446m (433)

(433) Property management income increased by 9 per cent to SEK 240m (220)

(220) Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK 10m (-124) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were SEK -101m (6)

(-124) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were (6) Profit after tax was SEK 118m (82)

(82) Earnings per share were SEK 0.83 (0.58)

Period Jan-June 2024

Income increased by 2 per cent to SEK 1,272m (1,237)

(1,237) Operating surplus increased by 3 per cent to SEK 853m (822)

(822) Property management income was unchanged and amounted to SEK 440m (439)

(439) Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK 16m (-124) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were SEK 125m (-73)

(-124) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were (-73) Profit after tax was SEK 376m (-251)

(-251) Earnings per share were SEK 2.66 (-1.87)

– I am fully convinced that we will continue to see a brighter macroeconomic outlook with stable and growing property values this autumn. The shift, we property owners are making towards greener properties generates increased profitability and helps to counter climate change. I'm looking forward to an exciting autumn of creating value for us, our tenants and our shareholders, says Knut Rost, CEO, Diös.

Presentation of the report

Today at 08:30 CEST, CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation is in English. More information about the conference call is available at: investors.dios.se

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014) the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 5 July 2024.

CONTACT:

Knut Rost, CEO, Diös

Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 01

E-mail: [email protected]

Rolf Larsson, CFO, Diös

Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 03

E-mail: [email protected]

