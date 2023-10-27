Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Sep 2023

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the third quarter, Diös delivers a strong operating profit with a surplus ratio of 73 per cent and an occupancy rate of 92 per cent. The operating surplus increased by 16 per cent and income increased by 11 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2022. The property management income was SEK 221m, a decrease of 24 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2022. The company navigates and works actively in a changing world.

Third quarter of 2023

  • Income increased by 11 per cent to SEK 612m (559)
  • Operating surplus increased by 16 per cent to SEK 449m (388)
  • Property management income decreased by 24 per cent to SEK 221m (290)
  • Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK -204m (-439) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were SEK 97m (2)
  • Profit after tax was SEK 88m (-120)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.62 (-0.84)

Period Jan-Sep 2023

  • Income increased by 13 per cent to SEK 1,858m (1,641)
  • Operating surplus increased by 15 per cent to SEK 1,271m (1,104)
  • Property management income decreased by 24 per cent to SEK 673m (882)
  • Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK -897m (192) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were SEK 24m (117)
  • Profit after tax was SEK -163m (944)
  • Earnings per share were SEK -1.15 (6.67)

– We see a continued strong interest in establishment in our cities among both new and existing tenants and we are taking advantage of the power and momentum that prevail in the market that the green transition creates. The greatest focus in the short term is on ensuring our financial KPIs, which is why we are prioritising and adapting our investments and expenses based on the prevailing conditions. Maintaining a strong balance sheet and a strong cash flow are important. My number one task at the moment as the leader of one of Sweden's largest property companies, in a market with an exceptional opportunity for growth, is to mobilise my team in the daily ongoing operations, and at the same time through long-term strategic work aim high for a bright future. I am particularly proud of our strong operating profit with good business and a willingness to work cross-functionally throughout the company. This makes us strong even in tough times, says Knut Rost, CEO, Diös.

Presentation of the report
Today at 08:30 CEST, CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation is in English. More information about the conference call is available at: investors.dios.se 

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 27 October 2023.

For further information please contact:

Knut Rost, CEO, Diös
Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 01
E-mail: [email protected]

Rolf Larsson, CFO, Diös
Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 03
E-mail: [email protected]

